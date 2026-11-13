The westbound I-20 right lane and Exit 87 ramps will temporarily close on the night of Nov. 16 and 17, for paving, according to SCDOT. SCDOT

Westbound Interstate 20 drivers in Kershaw County should expect overnight lane and ramp closures at Exit 87 on Monday and Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The right lane and both the entrance and exit ramps will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, beginning Nov. 16. The work is subject to delays from cold weather.

A detour map shows traffic re-routed from I-20 westbound at exit 92. SCDOT

Westbound drivers will be directed to Exit 82, where they can turn around and take eastbound I-20 back to Exit 87. Drivers on White Pond Road who want to enter westbound I-20 will be detoured via Whitling Way to Exit 92.

SCDOT urges drivers to slow down and pay attention while traveling through the work zone.