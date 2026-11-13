Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown reacts during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In last week’s bowl-clinching win at Syracuse, Clemson football’s only touchdown was a 22-yard fumble recovery by the defense.

But Syracuse coach Fran Brown says the ACC has acknowledged that its referees made an incorrect ruling on that play and the touchdown shouldn’t have counted.

Speaking on his weekly radio show Thursday, Brown said the conference office reached out to him, apologized and acknowledged it made a mistake on what went down as a fumble by Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli in the third quarter.

With 6:49 left in the third and Clemson up 12-6 on Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome, Angeli dropped back on a second and 13 and hung in the pocket before Clemson defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly hit the QB as he released a pass.

The ball went almost straight up in the air, hit the ground and bounced a second time before Tigers defensive end Jahiem Lawson picked it up in stride and returned it untouched for a scoop-and-score touchdown to put Clemson up 18-6 on the road.

Officials let the play continue without blowing the whistle. After Lawson scored, the play was automatically reviewed and was upheld.

But Brown said Thursday that the ACC told him it got the call wrong and officials should have deemed Angeli’s pass an incomplete forward pass instead of a fumble.

The call “turned out to be a mistake and a ‘Sorry, that wasn’t (right)’ phone call,” Brown said on his radio show. “… But it is what it is. They don’t change it.”

What happened on critical Clemson-Syracuse play

The ESPN2 broadcast of the game showed refs at the game communicating with the ACC’s gameday operations center in Charlotte. For select broadcasts, the ACC allows live look-ins to those conversations.

The referees’ discussions centered around whether Angeli was throwing a forward pass (incompletion) or a backward pass (fumble resulting in touchdown).

“What I’m seeing is it is a pass, so not a fumble, but it is a pass, and he’s releasing the ball at the 25 … and then it lands between the 25 and the 24, so it would be a backward pass by rule,” one ref said on the broadcast.

“So the ruling on the field’s upheld,” another said. “Everyone in agreement?”

All ACC officials reviewing the play from on site or at the gameday operations center in Charlotte said yes. Shortly thereafter, a referee at the dome announced: “After review, the ruling on the field is upheld. Touchdown, Clemson.”

But Brown said the ACC acknowledged that call went against the NCAA rulebook.

“When a defensive player hits you, in the rulebook it states that that automatically becomes an incomplete pass, due to the fact of the defensive player hitting you,” Brown said. “No matter where the ball goes at, or things of that nature.”

Even if a play in that context appears to be a backward pass, "it’s ruled incomplete,” Brown said. “Except for that day vs. us. Except for that day, that moment.”

The 2026 NCAA rulebook states: “If a Team B player contacts the passer or ball after forward movement begins and the ball leaves the passer’s hand, a forward pass is ruled regardless of where the ball strikes the ground or a player.”

The section below it notes: “When in question, the ball is passed and not fumbled during an attempted forward pass. (Exception: Games using Instant Replay.)”

Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli (9) passes the ball during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at the JMA Wireless Dome Rich Barnes/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Syracuse coach: Apology for missed call is ‘whatever’

Clemson went on to beat Syracuse 18-13, with Lawson’s scoop-and-score making the difference for a team that scored no offensive touchdowns.

The Tigers improved to 6-3 (4-2 ACC). Syracuse fell to 4-5 (2-5 ACC) and must win two of its last three games to become bowl eligible.

Brown said he received an email confirming the error from the ACC earlier in the week. League football teams will generally submit a list of calls to the ACC for clarification the day after a game and get responses back the next week.

“Certain times, people call, too,” Brown said. “They’ll call and apologize for it. But I just … it’s like, ‘Whatever.’”

Brown said it’s the second time he’s received an apology from the ACC for a missed call this season. Syracuse had an 85-yard punt return TD called back in the third quarter of a 21-18 home loss to Cal on Sept. 12 because of an illegal block in the back.

Brown said the league told him that penalty should not have been called.

“Just look at both of those calls, take those points away,” Brown told Syracuse radio show host Matt Park. “It’s a different ball game, different score, right? I’m sitting here talking to you with a (whole) different record and everything of that nature.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said postgame that the fumble recovery touchdown was a “massive play.”

“It changed really the whole flow and momentum of the game at a critical juncture,” Swinney said Nov. 7. “Awesome to see that.”

According to the game’s final stat book, referee Garrett Dickerson was the lead official for a nine-person crew that worked the Clemson-Syracuse game.

An ACC spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The State on Friday seeking a response to Brown’s radio show comments.