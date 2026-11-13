10-year-old Clemson fan and cancer survivor Colby Weatherford at the Tigers’ Oct. 24 home game vs. Virginia Tech at Memorial Stadium. He’s pictured here at the top of the hill in the east end zone by Howard’s Rock Photo courtesy of Chris Weatherford

As the videoboard at Memorial Stadium zoomed in on Clemson football player Hevin Brown-Shuler, Colby Weatherford turned to his father, Chris, and started yelling.

“That’s my bracelet!” he said. “That’s my bracelet!”

Two days earlier, Brown-Shuler rang the bell at a Greenville hospital to mark the end of his chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

On Oct. 24, fans were showering the junior defensive tackle with applause during a first-quarter TV timeout of Clemson football’s home game vs. Virginia Tech.

Everyone in Death Valley understood the magnitude of that moment for Brown-Shuler. But only three of the 80,510 people in attendance that night — Chris, Colby and Colby’s older brother, Connor — knew what the celebration meant to a 10-year-old Clemson superfan from Texas who’d recently overcome the same thing.

Colby, who lives in Friendswood, Texas outside Houston, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in January and spent five months in a children’s hospital for chemotherapy treatment.

When he beat cancer, Chris promised his son early in his hospital stay, they’d celebrate by traveling to Colby’s first ever Clemson football home game.

They were more than just there. They were standing on the sidelines during a night game as part of a red-carpet experience put on by Clemson athletics after the school learned of Colby’s visit. And Brown-Shuler was on the field … getting honored … while wearing the orange and white elastic bracelet Colby gave him when they met in the locker room pregame and swapped stories.

“I was super excited because I felt like I touched somebody else’s heart,” Colby said. “It was cool to see something that I made all the way out there in South Carolina.”

“It was amazing, top to bottom,” Chris added.

And to think — it all started with a random email.

Ten-year-old Colby Weatherford (right) and older brother Connor, 13, pose beside one of the large Tiger Paw statues outside Clemson football’s Allen Reeves Football Complex Photo courtesy of Chris Weatherford

A five-month hospital stay and a promise

Yes, that’s how their unforgettable weekend started: An out-of-the-blue email.

Chris, who works sales for an electrical distribution manufacturer, remembers thinking it was a long shot as he typed it out to Clemson contacts he found online.

“But I’d hate to wonder, ‘What if?’” Chris said.

Colby’s diagnosis had turned the family’s world “completely upside down” earlier this year, Chris said. Colby had a swollen lymph node in his neck and went to the pediatrician on a Friday for what his family assumed was a case of mono but ended up requiring follow-up bloodwork. By the following Monday afternoon, they were being told Colby had AML leukemia and to prepare for months in the hospital.

Colby went through five rounds of chemotherapy to treat his cancer, a type of leukemia that originates in the bone marrow. He finished third grade via remote tutoring. He spent his 10th birthday (June 20) in the hospital. Other than three five-day windows between treatments, he was at the facility 24/7.

The dates are forever stuck in his father’s mind.

“January 19 to June 26,” Chris said.

10-year-old Colby Weatherford spent roughly five months in the hospital for chemotherapy treatment to address AML leukemia, a type of blood cancer that develops in the bone marrow Photo courtesy of Chris Weatherford

As Colby went through chemotherapy, though, he kept a remarkably positive attitude. He hosted the weekly bingo game that Texas Children’s Hospital Houston broadcasts to each room through an in-house news channel so kids can play along on TV. He cracked jokes. He wrote a song about beating cancer, called “Colby Discharge,” and turned his hospital release day into an album release party.

“And the whole time we’re there, he’s wearing Clemson gear every day,” Chris said.

Despite living in a state with a nation-high 13 FBS college football programs — Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, to name a few — Colby picked Clemson at an early age. It’s partially because he loves dogs and initially thought the school’s Tiger Paw was a dog paw, he said, and partially because he enjoyed the Disney movie “Safety” based on the real-life story of Clemson cornerback Ray Ray McElrathbey.

Tigers gear was a staple in Colby’s hospital room: orange hoodie, orange beanie, orange glasses, Clemson flag above his bed. A family friend made orange and white “Colby’s Crew” gear, which his family sold as a fundraiser to cover expenses.

As they lay in bed one night during Colby’s hospital stay, Chris made a promise.

“Once we beat this, we’re getting on a plane and we’re going to Clemson,” he said.

Ten-year-old Colby Weatherford got a signed football from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and a Tigers hat, among other items, during his weekend visit Photo courtesy of Chris Weatherford

Colby’s gameday: Tours, pictures and sideline passes

About two weeks after Chris cold-emailed Clemson athletics, the Weatherfords touched down at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on Oct. 23 and drove directly to Clemson’s Allen Reeves Football Complex.

A mini-tour of the facility and a signed football from Dabo Swinney awaited them.

“Colby, Stay Strong! All In,” the Clemson coach’s message read.

That gesture, arranged ahead of time by Dabo’s older brother and head of Clemson football security Tracy Swinney, was only the beginning of a memorable gameday experience. Turns out, Chris’ email and Colby’s story had traveled fast.

Clemson gave Chris, Colby and Connor (Colby’s 13-year-old older brother) a full football facility tour on Saturday morning. After walking around campus, checking out homecoming floats at Bowman Field and eating lunch downtown, they watched Clemson’s pregame Tiger Walk from inside the Oculus at Memorial Stadium.

The Weatherfords got pregame field and locker room access. They met, spoke and took pictures with Swinney and players, including junior wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., Colby’s favorite Tiger on the roster since they’re both Texas natives.

From left: Connor Weatherford, 13, Chris Weatherford, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Colby Weatherford, 10, at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium pregame Photo courtesy of Chris Weatherford

They also met Brown-Shuler, who’s sitting out the 2026 season but has remained a constant presence at Clemson practices and games. Colby and the Tigers defensive tackle traded stories about their respective cancer battles, and Colby gave Brown-Shuler one of his extra orange and white “Colby’s Crew” bracelets.

After the family watched Clemson’s pregame warmups and hill run from field level, Chris assumed they’d go back to their seats. Clemson told him they could only provide pregame field access: That was more than enough, he said.

But Sammy Roush, their Clemson athletics marketing game host that night, found a pocket of space and let them watch the first half from field level.

That’s when Colby — proudly rocking a pair of purple and orange pinstriped Clemson overalls — saw Brown-Shuler on the field wearing his bracelet.

The only negative, Chris joked, was that his son didn’t get to crowd-surf.

They planned for Colby to crowd-surf over an area of Clemson’s “Central Spirit” student group after Clemson’s first touchdown. But the Tigers didn’t reach the end zone until the third quarter. The Weatherfords were already back in their seats.

“Colby was ready to do it,” Chris said, laughing. “He was ready to go.”

10-year-old Clemson fan and cancer survivor Colby Weatherford of Friendswood, Texas at the Tigers’ Oct. 24 home game vs. Virginia Tech at Memorial Stadium Photo courtesy of Chris Weatherford

Clemson leaves lasting impression on Texas family

After Clemson’s 20-16 home loss to VT, the family went down for Clemson’s postgame “Gathering at the Paw” and snapped more photos with players.

Then they drove four hours overnight from Clemson to Talladega, Alabama for the second leg of their boys’ weekend: a NASCAR race at the iconic speedway.

Connor is a big NASCAR fan, so Chris picked a Clemson home game that would allow him and his sons to attend a race the next day. They watched Kyle Larson win the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 25 and made it back to Texas on Oct. 26, exhausted but riding the high of their two-for-one sports weekend.

10-year-old Colby Weatherford cheering from the stands at Memorial Stadium during Clemson football’s Oct. 24 home game vs. Virginia Tech Photo courtesy of Chris Weatherford

And as life gets back to normal, Chris and Colby remain very thankful.

Colby, 10, is back in school as a fourth-grader. He’s back on the flag football field, too, playing quarterback, wearing No. 2 and doing his best Cade Klubnik impression.

“Everybody in South Carolina from our experience was really nice to us,” Colby said, describing Clemson fans as a “big community” that supported him during his visit.

Colby was declared cancer-free over the summer, and doctors feel “very optimistic” about his long-term prognosis, Chris said. The genetic makeup of Colby’s leukemia was the most common and treatable type, which meant he avoided having to have a bone marrow transplant and two additional rounds of chemo.

As a parent, Chris said, one of the hardest parts of Colby’s cancer battle was watching his 10-year-old son miss out on activities with his brothers and friends.

But Colby’s Clemson trip made up for that “FOMO” and then some and left Chris with a lasting impression: “Not only is Dabo a great coach, he’s a great man.”

“As a dad, I just cannot thank him enough — and the entire Clemson staff enough — for the joy and the excitement that they gave my son,” Chris said.