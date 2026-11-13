A crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan claimed the life of one person in Lancaster County, Nov. 12, 2026, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

A car crash claimed the life of one person in Lancaster County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. 9 and Old Camden Monroe Road, according to a news release.

A 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was heading east on S.C. 9 while a 2002 Toyota Camry was travelling north on Old Camden Monroe Road. The vehicles then collided at the intersection, the release said.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The operator of the semi was not injured, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.