Sierra Canyon (CA) girls basketball coach Alicia Komaki alongside Southern Cal’s JuJu Watkins (left) and South Carolina’s Jerzy Robinson (right). Both Watkins and Robinson played for Komaki at Sierra Canyon. Photos courtesy of Alicia Komaki/Sierra Canyon School/ Jose Montañez Photography

Alicia Komaki has had a hand in developing plenty of talent in her nearly 15 seasons as head girls basketball coach at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

This weekend, two of her brightest former stars will face off in one of the most high-profile games on the 2026-27 women’s college hoops schedule.

Jerzy Robinson and No. 1 South Carolina will take on JuJu Watkins and No. 3 Southern Cal on Sunday at the battle for “The Real SC” in Greenville. The matchup will be televised nationally on ABC (1 p.m. tipoff).

Komaki considers Robinson and Watkins (along with WNBA veteran Kennedy Burke) to be on the “Mount Rushmore” of the Sierra Canyon girls basketball program.

“JuJu, talent-wise, is I think not just the best to play at Sierra Canyon, but one of the best to play the game of basketball,” Komaki told The State. “... And then Jerzy has our records. Jerzy is the all-time leading scorer at Sierra Canyon and was here for three years. So they all just kind of have a little bit different of a journey and a path. They’re all very different players, but all exceptional talents.”

Komaki on Jerzy Robinson

Robinson played for Komaki at Sierra Canyon for the final three years of her high school career. She was a McDonald’s American and a finalist for Naismith National Player of the Year in 2026.

Robinson holds the Sierra Canyon career scoring record, which was previously held by Watkins, with 2,649 points. She committed to South Carolina as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 player in the Class of 2026.

In just two games this season, Robinson has made an immediate impact off the bench for the Gamecocks. Robinson is averaging 10.7 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes per game. She’s been the most productive player off the bench for USC so far.

“Happy about how she’s adjusting, how she’s playing,” Komaki said. “... She’s just being patient and enjoying the journey and enjoying being a part of arguably the best team in the country, and she’s learning a lot and growing a lot. So I’ve been happy with just how she’s been able to step on the court and look good.”

Though Robinson came into college as more of a combo guard, the freshman has been given the daunting task of playing point guard for South Carolina. Komaki said Robinson is “fully capable” of playing point guard because of her basketball IQ, passing, rebounding, ball-handling and defensive skills.

“She understands the game well and anybody who’s going to be successful in the point guard position has to have that,” Komaki said. “You can’t necessarily teach that part of it. ... She’s got a great base. Jerzy is actually a really darn good passer. She’s got a reputation of not passing the ball as much. She excels in it.”

South Carolina's Jerzy Robinson (9) shoots as Benedict’s Haley Lang (22) pressures during the second half of action of their women's basketball game against Benedict at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Komaki on JuJu Watkins

Watkins played for Komaki in the final two years of her high school career after starting at Windward High (Calif.). At Sierra Canyon, she became a McDonald’s All-American, Gatorade California Player of the Year in 2022 and Gatorade National Girls Player of the Year in 2023.

Watkins was a five-star recruit when she signed with Southern Cal and was ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.

Since joining Southern Cal, she’s become one of best players — perhaps the best — in women’s college basketball. Watkins averaged 25.5 points per game in her first two years at Southern Cal and racked up too many accolades to fully list. She’s a two-time All-American, a Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy winner and is widely considered to be the No. 1 pick in the next WNBA Draft.

“We even bring it up now with our current team — you guys don’t know what it’s like to go hard. You think you’re going hard, Juju went hard every single drill,” Komaki said. “Every drill, no matter if it was fall, winter, spring or summer, if it was a casual workout or a playoff basketball practice, she was going hard. So we show clips like this is what hard looks like.”

Watkins missed last season with an ACL injury suffered during the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She hasn’t skipped a beat since her return and is averaging 24.3 points in Southern Cal’s first three games.

Juju Watkins Katie Chin/Katie Chin/USC Athletics

Battle of Sierra Canyon alums on deck

Although Watkins and Robinson both play guard, Komaki said their games are completely different. That doesn’t stop them from having a very similar approach to the game of basketball.

“That’s the thing that stands out, for both her and Jerzy, just their competitive nature and how seriously they took the game,” Komaki said. “... Both of them want to be one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. So you can’t just say that, you got to put that into action. And so I think both of them do that extremely well.”

There’s a good chance Robinson and Watkins will match up with each other a few times on the court Sunday. When that happens, it sounds like Komaki gives the advantage to whoever has the ball.

“Both are such high-level scorers and both are such competitive athletes,” Komaki said. “They’re they’re both going to score.”

While Komaki won’t be making the cross-country trip to the Palmetto State, she’s excited to see Robinson and Watkins both represent Sierra Canyon in such a highly anticipated matchup.

“The biggest thing is just that these kids are ready to play, so the pride comes from that,” Komaki said. “It’s just gonna be super fun to watch. I’m just really looking forward to super high-level basketball.

“I think these are obviously two teams that can win a national championship this year. So for them to square off so early in the season is just exciting for a basketball fan period. And then obviously I hope (Watkins and Robinson) they both do really well.”

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