Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15). Brett Davis/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson football is set for Senior Day and its last ACC home game of 2026.

Here’s your gameday guide for the Tigers’ Saturday game against struggling conference rival Georgia Tech, including a score prediction.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game, TV info

Who: Clemson (6-3, 4-2 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC)

Clemson (6-3, 4-2 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

12:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

Memorial Stadium in Clemson TV: The CW

The CW Broadcast crew: Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda, Wes Bryant

Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda, Wes Bryant Stream: Via CWTV.com

Via CWTV.com Radio: 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)

105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here) Satellite radio: Sirius XM 178 or 235

Sirius XM 178 or 235 Series history: Georgia Tech leads 52-36-2 and won last meeting in 2025

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech betting odds

Clemson is favored by 15.5 points against Georgia Tech, per the VegasInsider.com consensus line. It’s the Tigers’ largest point spread against a Power 4 team this season by far: The previous high was three points vs. UNC and Virginia Tech.

Clemson has an 84.3% chance of beating Georgia Tech, per ESPN analytics.

Injury updates

As expected, Clemson starting center Harris Sewell (ankle) will miss the Georgia Tech game, per Clemson’s ACC availability report. Starting left guard Elyjah Thurmon (concussion) has also been ruled out for a second straight game.

The Tigers listed starting running back Gideon Davidson (ankle) and slot receiver Tyler Brown (ankle) as questionable.

Georgia Tech has 19 players out and three players listed as questionable, including receiver/return man Rahkeem Smith and 6-foot-9 tight end Kevin Roche Jr.

Weather forecast for Clemson, SC

AccuWeather projects a cool fall Saturday in Clemson with a morning high of 51 degrees and an afternoon high of 56. There’s no rain in the forecast.

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds Rich Barnes/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final thoughts, score prediction

Nobody would call this Clemson team a powerhouse: It’s tied for last nationally in passing touchdowns, and its defense and special teams are outscoring its offense.

But the Tigers are favored by 15.5 points against Georgia Tech on Saturday. It’s their largest point spread against a P4 team since Boston College in 2025 (14 points).

That tells you a lot about the national view of the Yellow Jackets.

Brent Key’s program is in freefall right now, having lost 11 of its last 14 games after an 8-0 (5-0 ACC) start in 2025.

The Yellow Jackets rank last among 17 ACC teams with a 1-5 conference record and have surrendered 34, 49, 34 and 44 points in their last four games. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was right when he said Georgia Tech was playing with “nothing to lose.”

It’s possible that Key firing four coaches midseason provides a spark. It’s more likely Georgia Tech comes out and plays like it has all year: Talented at skill positions but inconsistent at quarterback on offense, and porous on defense.

Clemson, coming off back-to-back ACC road wins, has enough momentum to take care of business at home, especially considering Georgia Tech has the nation’s No. 136 rushing defense and QB Tait Reynolds has been good with his legs.

But don’t expect perfection or a 30-point blowout.

—— Score prediction: Clemson 27, Georgia Tech 13 ——

2026 Clemson football schedule

Listed with known channels and kick times