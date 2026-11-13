South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers (16) limps after a short carry during the second half of South Carolina’s game against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Looking for its fifth-straight conference win, South Carolina (6-3, 4-3 SEC) travels to Fayetteville on Saturday night to take on Arkansas.

While the Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) lead the all-time series 12-10, these two teams have only met once in the last nine years — a 44-30 Arkansas win in 2022, back when current Carolina OC Kendal Briles was leading the Razorbacks’ offense.

The get is set for 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff (6:45 p.m. local time) and will be broadcast on SEC Network. The Gamecocks are currently favored by a touchdown.

Those are some facts. Here are some thoughts.

1. The Gamecocks are equipped to handle a trap game

One could argue this is South Carolina’s first true “trap game” since Shane Beamer took over in 2021. The Gamecocks have never been in the position to get baited into looking ahead to a more important game.

Even in 2024, a week before taking on Clemson, USC played Wofford. That was about as much as a trap as a child’s butterfly net.

All that is to say: The Gamecocks don’t have much experience being in the position they face this week — at least not recently.

Arkansas is the second-worst team in the SEC. It has the worst scoring offense in the conference. And yet the Razorbacks only lost to No. 8 Tennessee by a touchdown. They nearly beat Auburn last week. It’s a late-night kick in Fayetteville, and one could understand if the Gamecocks are thinking about that matchup with No. 1 Georgia next week, which could have College Football Playoff implications.

The warning signs for a trap game are blinking at Carolina. And yet it feels like the Gamecocks are prepared for this.

Think back to a few weeks ago, when South Carolina was coming off its field-storming win over Tennessee and all anyone could talk about was USC getting infected by the “SEC Flu.” Well, the Gamecocks went to Norman and put up 42 points in a rout of Oklahoma. There weren’t even the slightest signs of a hangover. That should give USC fans confidence this week.

2. So much hinges on LaNorris Sellers’ ankle

Barring something completely unforeseen, LaNorris Sellers will play on Saturday on an ankle that’s far from 100%.

Last week, between Sellers’ grit and Texas A&M’s ineptitude, the Gamecocks were able to pull out a home victory with its star quarterback on one leg for a half. Now the questions become: How healthy is Sellers? And if he’s only 80% (or whatever the number may be), is that enough to power USC to wins at Arkansas, vs. No. 1 Georgia and Clemson?

Everything being equal, Arkansas shouldn’t be able to sniff hope against South Carolina. But mixed in with the talk of a "trap game" is the possibility that Sellers isn’t completely healthy. And if Sellers is hurting — he’s not stepping into throws, not taking off, not going through his reads — the Gamecocks will be in a fight with Arkansas and lose to Georgia by two scores.

Sellers has been the Gamecocks’ sun over their four-game winning streak — everything has revolved around him. His confidence has spread to his receivers; it’s provided a boost to the Gamecocks’ defense. When Sellers is playing like a Heisman contender, as he’s done for over a month now, it truly feels like USC can beat anyone in America.

When he’s struggling — as he did against Mississippi State and Alabama — it feels like a miracle every time Carolina gets into the end zone. If the scenario where USC wins out and makes the playoff exists, it can only be achieved by Sellers playing at an elite level.

We will learn on Saturday whether an injury can stop him — and the Gamecocks — from getting there.

3. USC’s defense won the schedule game

Remember a month ago, when it seemed like there were two certainties about South Carolina’s defense: It would blow leads and coverages.

Well, since then, there have been neither. Since the first half of the Florida game, the Gamecocks’ defense has had no egregious busts that led to touchdowns, no 75-yard touchdowns without a defender in the area. Now, is that a product of Carolina’s defense improving as the season has progressed? Probably.

But, since that Florida game, the Gamecocks were given the good fortune of playing some of the worst passing offenses in the SEC: Tennessee (No. 16 of 16 conference teams), Oklahoma (No. 11) and Texas A&M (No. 15). Arkansas (No. 12) isn’t any better.

Defenses usually get exposed as conference play continues. Perhaps for South Carolina, it’s been the opposite. USC has had a month of playing some of the worst offenses and quarterbacks in the conference, allowing it to build confidence heading into the backstretch.

4. Shane Beamer’s opposite day

One of the more enlightening comments regarding the art of coaching came last year from Texas A&M’s Mike Elko just minutes after his Aggies came back from a 27-point deficit against South Carolina. While explaining how he didn’t roll into the locker room kicking chairs and screaming, Elko said this:

“It’s my job to be calm and collected when they’re frantic,” he said, “and my job is to create intensity when they’re not intense. My job is to always be opposite at the moment.”

With that quote as context, it’s interesting to think about how Beamer has appeared at some of his news conferences this season. Ahead of the Florida game — with the Gamecocks on a three-game losing streak and most fans wanting him canned — Beamer was more upbeat in front of the media than he’d been in years. It was striking how confident he was, almost as if he were trying to portray his calmness to the fan base, his coaches and his players.

Then there was this week’s news conference, coming as the Gamecocks are back in the playoff picture and one of the hottest teams in America. Beamer was short and prickly at times. He was imploring the media to “watch the tape” on Arkansas and, when he was asked what a trap game was, refused to give a definition and cut off his answer in three seconds. It seemed to be Beamer telegraphing to everyone affiliated with South Carolina not to get complacent.

5. Thinking ahead to 2027

Among all the stakes that could come with the Georgia game, next Saturday is also Carolina’s annual Senior Day, which could give us some indications about next year’s roster.

Walking in senior day is not some binding agreement that you’re never playing college football again. But it indicates there’s a chance, which is notable for seniors like Sellers and wide receiver Nyck Harbor, who will decide after the season whether to return to school or declare for the NFL Draft.

We won’t know their answers next Saturday, but we may know which way they’re leaning.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 31, Arkansas 17