Alex Murdaugh watches proceedings during a judicial hearing on Friday, Oct 16, 2026, at a status hearing at the Marc H. Westbrook Judicial Center in Lexington, South Carolina. Alex Murdaugh will be retried in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son. His original conviction was overturned due to jury tampering. Tracy Glantz, The State/Pool/tglantz@thestate.com

The latest court hearing in the Alex Murdaugh murder case could result in the murder indictments being thrown out before a retrial in the high-profile South Carolina killings, potentially sending prosecutors scrambling to revive the case.

The hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lexington County Courthouse.

12:30 p.m.

Creighton Waters exits the Lexington County Courthouse after Friday’s hearing.

Lead prosecutor in the Alex Murdaugh case Creighton Waters, left, walks down the steps inside the Lexington County Courthouse after a hearing on Nov. 13, 2026. John Monk/jmonk@thestate.com

12 p.m.

McCaslin says she plans to issue a written order on the dismissal request by the end of next week. She also asks Waters if rearguing the indictment before the grand jury would affect the planned retrial date on April 5.

The hearing has now concluded. A full story is still to come on today’s proceedings from The State later today.

11:55 a.m.

Griffin says it’s misleading to not tell the grand jury SLED’s own testing ruled out the presence of blood. Blood spatter would be the only evidence tying Murdaugh directly to the murders, more so than the kennel video from Paul’s phone.

“No one is getting murdered on the video,” Griffin said.

He also says Owen’s testimony on the presence of Paul’s DNA on the shirt goes beyond what the testing could prove.

11:50 a.m.

Under questioning from McCaslin, Waters reiterates the Oklahoma expert still stands by his blood spatter findings reported to SLED, based on his own testing.

11:45 a.m.

The underlying evidence was not false even if the agent’s statements were inaccurate, and should stand alongside other evidence against Murdaugh that led to the indictment, Waters says.

11:40 a.m.

Waters says Paul Murdaugh was killed with a kind of heavy foul birdshot. The gun Murdaugh was carrying at the time police arrived contained a mix of buckshot and birdshot, and other weapons on the property were loaded with “turkey load.” Similar kinds of birdshot were also found around the property, Waters says.

Any statement from the agent about the shot at the scene was not “overtly false,” Waters says.

Experts who examined the shirt also said that because of the similarity of related DNA, they could not exclude the presence of Paul Murdaugh’s DNA elsewhere on Alex Murdaugh’s shirt.

11:35 a.m.

Waters says the blood evidence was “a side issue” and wasn’t used in the 2023 murder trial. The expert who examined the shirt for SLED still stands by his testing and opinion, Waters said.

11:30 a.m.

Waters said agents flew to Oklahoma to maintain physical custody of the evidence the expert had asked to review. He also says the key evidence presented to the grand jury was the “kennel video” on which Alex Murdaugh’s voice can allegedly be heard at the murder scene, which was found on Paul Murdaugh’s phone in April 2022.

11:22 a.m.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters is now arguing that the grand jury phase is a part of the investigation and investigations are naturally fluid. Court precedent says there is “no error in a grand jury presentation when agents testify to what they understood at the time.”

11:20 a.m.

“We’re asking for a reboot,” Griffin said, and have the state resubmit an indictment to the Colleton County grand jury next month.

11:15 a.m.

Griffin says Owen separately testified that guns recovered from the Murdaugh home were “loaded in the same manner as used in the murder of Paul,” which was not correct because the guns from the home were loaded with a different kind of shot than that used to kill Paul. This claim is in the transcript of his state grand jury testimony, Griffin says.

11:10 a.m.

Agent Owen testified to the grand jury that “blood spatter was on the front and shoulders of Alex’s shirt, and the DNA of Alex, Maggie and Paul,” Griffin said. “He should have known that was not true.”

“There’s no way that would not have had an effect on the grand jury,” Griffin argues.

11:06 a.m.

Griffin said the agent testified “falsely” to the presence of blood spatter and the victims’ DNA on Murdaugh’s shirt before the grand jury.

“We were determined to find out what was behind this, and now we have,” Griffin said. He claims he has deposition testimony identifying who the leaker is.

11 a.m.

“He went from none to 100-plus,” Griffin said. “What changed? [SLED Agent] David Owen and another agent flew to [the lab in] Oklahoma” after the expert requested to see “raw photos” of the shirt.

“Nothing changed, they just got him to change his opinion,” Griffin said.

The expert also did not see the SLED lab’s initial finding that there wasn’t blood found on the shirt, Griffin said.

10:52 a.m.

Griffin shows a lab report indicated that in 12 out of 12 samples examined, no human blood was found. DNA from the victims was also not found in the areas of the shirt indicated for potential blood spatter, Griffin said.

10:45 a.m.

After SLED agents visit a lab expert in Oklahoma in early 2022, the lab reversed their previous transfer finding to “100+ stains consistent with blood spatter,” a finding that was later “leaked” to FITS News, Grffin said. He believes that finding was based on “junk science.”

10:40 a.m.

Griffin is walking through a timeline of how SLED’s laboratory initially ruled out any human blood on the shirt Murdaugh was wearing the night of the murders, and an outside expert determined blood was present but likely transferred from Murdaugh’s contact with the bodies of his wife and son. The defense believes SLED misrepresented the blood evidence to the grand jury that indicted Murdaugh.

10:29 a.m.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin is beginning a PowerPoint presentation on the motion to dismiss. McCaslin says “it’s a high burden, and it’s your burden to prove” to get a dismissal.

10:22 a.m.

McCaslin says she has reviewed the personnel files of some of the SLED agents involved in the case under seal, and she hadn’t found any information that needs to be released to the defense.

10:10 a.m.

McCaslin says she plans to have the next hearing Jan. 20 in Sumter, when she hopes to send out a questionnaire to potential jurors. Defense attorney Jim Griffin worries the questionnaire will make jurors aware they are being called for the Murdaugh case. “I can’t imagine they would think anything else,” McCaslin said.

Creighton Waters for the prosecution doesn’t want the questionnaire to cause potential jurors to look up information about the case.

10 a.m.

Judge McCaslin starts the hearing by noting the Microsoft outage, saying if the lawyers filed any late motions she didn’t receive them. Harpootlian jokes he didn’t get any emails yesterday either.

9:55 a.m.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian arrives outside McCaslin’s courtroom. Before court began, the courtroom designed to hold about 220 spectators was about half full, including about 60 members of the public, 25 members of the media, law officers and the two legal teams.

Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney Dick Harpootlian arrives at the Lexington County Courthouse for the Nov. 13, 2026, hearing on a defense motion to dismiss Murdaugh’s murder indictment. John Monk/jmonk@thestate.com

9:40 a.m.

On hand for the first time Friday morning was veteran S.C. media lawyer Jay Bender, who will serve as the designated intermediary between the press and the judge at court hearings and, later, Murdaugh’s retrial. Bender served in the same capacity at Murdaugh’s first trial, helping iron out media concerns and issues.

“A motion to dismiss the indictments at this stage seems dramatic,” Bender told The State before court began.

His main job, Bender said with a smile, “is to make sure you guys behave.”

Media attorney Jay Bender at the Alex Murdaugh hearing at the Lexington County Courthouse, Nov. 13, 2026. Bender is the designated liaison between the media and Judge Debra McCaslin. John Monk/jmonk@thestate.com

9:35 a.m.

Even before the 10 a.m. start of court, the Murdaugh case was making national news. At 8:25 a.m., CNN reporter Dianne Gallagher was broadcasting to a nationwide audience that state Judge Debra McCaslin could require new murder indictments against Murdaugh be issued. But she cautioned that outcome was not a certainty.

Prelude

Murdaugh’s defense team has asked Judge Debra McCaslin to dismiss the murder charges against the former Lowcountry attorney, arguing the charges of killing his wife and son are based on “fabricated evidence.”

Defense attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian argue a law enforcement agent told a grand jury in 2022 that Murdaugh had blood spatter on his shirt following the murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul on their 1,700-acre Colleton County estate in June 2021.

But testing for the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division had already ruled out any blood on Murdaugh’s shirt, the defense argues. Blood spatter evidence ultimately wasn’t used by the prosecution in Murdaugh’s six-week 2023 murder trial in Walterboro.

Murdaugh’s double murder conviction was overturned by the S.C. Supreme Court after the justices found that jury tampering by the clerk of court had interfered with Murdaugh’s right to a fair trial.

Prosecution disputes false evidence claim

The prosecution, led by Creighton Waters with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, has strongly denied presenting any false evidence to the grand jury, arguing the agent testified to the material SLED identified from its testing of Murdaugh’s clothing from the night of the murder.

“These are not new issues, and all this was litigated prior and during the previous trial,” prosecutors wrote in a legal filing before the hearing.

The defense is also expected to argue prosecutors improperly used the state grand jury to examine Murdaugh’s case. The state grand jury can’t issue murder indictments, but it did investigate allegations Murdaugh stole more than $10 million from clients of his family’s law firm. Some of that evidence was presented to the jury at Murdaugh’s murder trial.

Defense attorneys also indicated in a filing ahead of Friday’s hearing that they have sworn deposition testimony that identifies the person who leaked information about the blood spatter evidence to the media, which the defense said it is prepared to disclose to McCaslin.

If the indictments are dismissed, the state would still have time to seek a new indictment ahead of the new trial date of April 5, according to defense attorneys. Colleton County is scheduled to hold a grand jury Dec. 10.

Because of the controversy around the original 2023 Lowcountry trial, McCaslin has already ordered the retrial be moved to the Sumter County Courthouse.

Friday’s hearing will be the last held at Lexington’s courthouse before all proceedings are transferred to Sumter.

Updates will be published here when the hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. Friday.