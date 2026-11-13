Recommendation of the Week: Dipped cone at Zesto of West Columbia

Bri Martin shows off a chocolate dipped cone at Zesto in West Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Sometimes an icon is more than just a symbol.

For 77 years, Zesto of West Columbia has been a fixture on 12th Street, offering up burgers, chicken, fries, milkshakes, hot dogs and more. The restaurant is such a mainstay that earlier this year a section of 12th Street, from Jarvis Klapman Boulveard down to Knox Abbott Drive, was named Gus Manos Memorial Street in memory of one of the West Columbia restaurant’s late co-owners.

While I do love a good Zesto burger and fries, on a recent afternoon visit I went with a chocolate dipped ice cream cone. There’s a reason they have a towering sculpture of it outside, after all.

With its solid chocolate shell enveloping the super sweet vanilla ice cream, the dipped cone remains a classic afternoon snack, a reward after soccer practice, or a treat for just about any other occasion.

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