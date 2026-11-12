It's getting colder in SC. Does that mean all the copperheads have gone away?

Mild fall temperatures mean South Carolina copperheads may remain active until nights drop below 60°F. Kyle Brooks/U.S. Forest Service

It’s been a mild enough fall that copperheads are likely still hanging around, but the upcoming chill down may start sending those cold-blooded, venomous vipers to their dens for the winter.

Copperheads and other snakes brumate when it’s cold, similar to hibernation in mammals. Generally, this occurs when the temperature drops below 60 degrees (that’s also the temperature that rouses them to come out).

They become lethargic, but aren’t totally asleep. They don’t eat, although they do need water.

Warmer weather will rouse them, especially along the coastal plain, but they are likely not as active as they are in the spring and summer.

Scott Parker, biology department chair at Coastal Carolina University, said, “Certainly on the Coastal Plain, and probably most of the state excluding the mountains, copperheads continue to be active.”

He said he saw a copperhead on CCU’s campus last week.

“In the mountains, I suspect they probably haven’t retreated deep underground yet, but they are likely hanging out around den entrances where they can retreat underground when temperatures finally drop,” he said.

Also, copperheads tend to be more active during the day, unlike in summer when they are mostly nocturnal.

“I would also expect to see juvenile copperheads that were born in late summer and fall,” he said.

Where do copperheads go in winter?

Your attic. Or car engines. Sheds. They burrow underground or crawl into leaf piles or tree stumps. Any place that is warm and enclosed.

They can get into your house through vents and cracks, and can even come up into your house through your toilet. But before you freak, it is not common, according to the website How Stuff Works. They actually use the term “extraordinarily unlikely.”

Mallory Maher, Natural Resources Extension Associate at Clemson University, says on the university’s Home and Garden website, the best thing to do to keep snakes away is not make it easy on them. Don’t pile up brush. Snakes like firewood stacks, so keep those away from your house. Rodents like that stuff, too, and guess who eats rodents?

“You cannot blame a snake for moving into a perfect habitat where all its needs are met,” she said.

Copperhead snake bites

Copperhead snakes are the most populous venomous snake in South Carolina and are responsible for more bites in the U.S. than any other snake species, but bites are rarely fatal.

They average between 2 and 3 feet, but have been measured at 4 feet. They also don’t give a warning that they are nearby like rattlers, and they can strike without coiling.

Their markings allow them to be easily camouflaged, meaning you probably walk by them without seeing them.

And if you do see them, herpetologists say to leave them alone. They’re more afraid of you and will strike only when they feel threatened.