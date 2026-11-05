"To eulogize Daddy is to leave something out" Alex Sanders funeral draws hundreds

Hundreds turned out Thursday at Trinity Cathedral in Columbia for Alex Sanders’ funeral

Hundreds of people turned out for a funeral Thursday at Trinity Cathedral celebrating the life of the many-sided Alex Sanders, masterful storyteller and lawyer, prankster, former chief judge of the S.C. Court of Appeals and ex-president of the College of Charleston.

Sanders had so many dimensions that Trinity’s head priest, Dean Cameron Nations, said at the outset of his 10-minute homily that there were not going to be any eulogies because Zoe Sanders, Alex’s daughter, had told him, “To eulogize Daddy is to leave something out.”

Sanders died last week of natural causes at the age of 88.

Instead of eulogies, the Easter-based service was drawn from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer, with prayers, scripture readings and traditional hymns like “Nearer my God to Thee,” “For all the saints,” and “Joyful, joyful we adore thee” from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

The one personal touch in the hourlong service was the Appalachian-type gospel tune that Alex Sanders had wanted at his funeral — “I’ll Fly Away.” It was sung by two females, an alto and a sorprano, from Charleston backed up by a mandolin and guitar.

“Some bright morning when this life is over / I’ll fly away / To that home on God’s celestial shore / I’ll fly away,” the song begins.

In the congregation were Gov. Henry McMaster, former Gov. Jim Hodges, state Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kittredge, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Costa Pleicones, Supreme Court Associate Justice Letitia Verdin, former Supreme Court Associate Justice John Cannon Few, state Court of Appeals Chief Judge Bruce Williams, former Court of Appeals Chief Judge James Lockemy, Court of Appeals judges Blake Hewitt and John Geathers, former state Sens. John Land and John Courson, University of South Carolina Rice School of Law dean William Hubbard, as well as numerous lawyers in private and public practice.

Former Gov. Hodges said in an interview after the service, “I don’t think anybody could summarize Alex Sanders’ life in less than a week. One of the things unique about him was the depth and breadth of friendships that he had from all walks of life. He made it a point to know people who had different points of view and backgrounds. That’s why the church was so full today for a guy who was 88 years old.

Also at the service was Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney Dick Harpootlian, who recalled in an interview that in 1978, when he was a local deputy prosecutor, and Sanders was a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, he (Harpootlian) had to go into the hospital.

The next day, he was in his hospital bed and got an official-looking note from Sanders that said, “The Richland County delegation voted today to wish you a speedy recovery — by a vote of 9 to 6.”

Harpootlian said, “He made us laugh. Of all the things he accomplished, that may be his most important contribution. He was also an inspiration to me when I was in the Senate. He was my hero.”

Dean Nations, in his homily, quoted the novelist James Baldwin during a 10-minute homily, who said, “The world is held together by the love and passion of a very few people...

“Alex Sanders was such a person whose love and passion did seem to hold the world together.”