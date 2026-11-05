Complaints lead to search, chase and arrests, SC cops say. Here's what was found

Drugs and guns were seized by deputies. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Community complaints led to a search of a South Carolina home, and what was found inside has led to two men getting arrested, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sumter residents Devante’ Antonio Wilson, 28, and Alvin Daquan Reams, 30, recently were charged with multiple crimes after drugs and guns were seized in the bust, the sheriff’s office said Thursday in a news release.

On Tuesday, deputies searched a Woodlawn Avenue home, according to the release. Reams and Wilson ignored the deputies commands and ran away, the sheriff’s office said. Both men were taken into custody following a brief chase, according to the release.

The pursuit didn’t deter the search, where deputies found a variety of drugs with an estimated street value of $400,000, the sheriff’s office said. Among the drugs seized were:

1,866 grams (or more than 4 pounds) of methamphetamine

217.25 grams of fentanyl

126 grams of cocaine

146 grams of crack cocaine

464.5 grams of marijuana

Six guns also were found in the search, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Reams and Wilson were charged with trafficking in crack cocaine, possession with the Intent to distribute marijuana (first offense), trafficking in meth, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

Reams also was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes (first offense), the sheriff’s office said. Wilson was charged with two counts of trafficking in crack cocaine, according to the release.

No bond was set for Wilson, who is scheduled to return to court Dec. 18, Sumter County judicial records show. Information about Reams’ bond was not available.

“The investigation that resulted in these arrests began when we received complaints from the community,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release.

Despite the arrests, Dennis said that the investigation remains open, and “more arrests are expected.”

Wilson was out on bond from a September arrest on multiple drug charges, court records show. Those charges are pending.