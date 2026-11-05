Beloved BBQ joint, once a downtown Greenville staple, reopens in a new location

Smoke on the Water opens its new location Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. Smoke on the Water

It took two and a half years, but a once popular downtown Greenville barbecue restaurant is reopening on Greenville County’s Eastside Friday, Nov. 6.

“OH, HAPPY FREAKING DAY!!!” the owner of Smoke on the Water shouted on Facebook. “GREENVILLE, THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER!”

They even counted the days since they closed the restaurant in Greenville’s West End close to Falls Park and the Reedy River, where they had operated for 20 years.

957 days.

“Countless delays. A whole lot of hard work. And more patience from y’all than we could have ever asked for,” the post announcing the opening said.

The new location is 64 Beacon Drive, next door to California Dreaming, in an area rife with restaurants along Interstate 85.

The restaurant was started by Frances “Chicken” Lea, her husband Hurdle Lea and Mike Shuler. The Leas were well-known Greenville entrepreneurs. Chicken was a founding member of the James Beard Foundation and board member for the South Carolina Governor’s School, the Metropolitan Arts Council, and the Greenville Art Museum.

Hurdle was a textile executive with Fieldcrest Mills, Dunavant Enterprises and Cannon Mills, and founder of the Eastern Trading Company. He served as president of the American Cotton Shippers, Atlantic Cotton and Greenville Cotton exchanges.

Chicken Lea died in 2016 and Hurdle Lea in 2017. His obituary said, “Hurdle and Chicken’s love of food and drink led them to open Smoke on the Water in downtown Greenville in 2005. The staff and clientele from Smoke became an extended family for Chicken and Hurdle.”

Smoke on the Water was one of the first restaurants to open in downtown’s West End when redevelopment was surging, thanks to the construction of Falls Park, a 32 acre park by Reedy River Falls.

As such it had a favorable rent, which did not continue once redevelopment took hold.

Shuler said the building had four owners in the time it operated in the West End. The rent was a factor in looking elsewhere.

“We have loved being a part of your lives and hope to continue to do so at our new location off of Pelham Road and I-85,” Shuler said when the restaurant closed in 2024.

He said the new location has rustic decor, an expanded kitchen and a “layout designed with both our dine-in guests, private parties, and catering clients in mind.” There is also a space for outdoor dining.

The menu features smoked meat as well as a lot of sides, including greens, mac and cheese and fried okra, sandwiches and appetizers such as Southern Fried Cheese, (Pimento cheese rolled in seasoned flour, Japanese breadcrumbs) and fried green tomatoes.