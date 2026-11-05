USC announces big name change in honor of former Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin

Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, right, chats with Assistant City Manager Clint Shealy on Aug. 9, 2023. Photo by Chris Trainor

The University of South Carolina is naming its campus leadership center after former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

The university announced the move in a media release Thursday, ahead of a Friday ceremony to christen the center inside the Columbia campus’ Russell House student union. The center will now be known as the Steven K. Benjamin Leadership and Service Center.

“As a student, I saw firsthand how mentors, service and a community that believes in you can help turn potential into purpose,” Benjamin said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “My hope is that the Stephen K. Benjamin Leadership and Service Center will give students the same opportunities to learn, listen and serve alongside their neighbors while using their voices and talents to create meaningful change.”

The center serves as the central hub for more than 700 USC student organizations, student government, the university’s Graduate Student Association and other service and leadership development programs, USC said.

The name change recognizes a Carolina alumnus. Benjamin earned a bachelor’s in political science in 1991 and graduated from USC’s law school in 1994. In his time at the university, Benjamin was student body president and president of the Student Bar Association.

He went on to practice as an attorney and served as director of the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. He was the capital city’s first Black mayor from 2010 to 2022, during which he oversaw Columbia’s response to both the 2015 flood and the 2020 COVID pandemic.

After his time at city hall, Benjamin went on to serve in the administration of President Joe Biden, as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

The Benjamin Center will help connect students with community partners for service opportunities and “alternative break” trips, USC said. It also creates civic-engagement programming to promote active citizenship, community engagement and dialogue.

Renaming the center comes with an endowed scholarship award as well as a Stephen K. Benjamin Civic Engagement Lecture Series, the university announced. Each year, the series will bring a guest lecturer to campus to mentor student leaders and speak on leadership, civic engagement and community impact, USC said in a news release.

The leadership center will be formally renamed in a ceremony at the Russell House Ballroom at 1:30 p.m. Friday.