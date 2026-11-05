This national retailer plans to open a new store in Columbiana Centre mall

The Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia’s Harbison shopping district. Chris Trainor/chtrainor@thestate.com

A growing company that offers well-known fragrances is setting up a shop in a popular Columbia mall.

Perfumania, which has more than 100 stores across the U.S., is coming soon to the Columbiana Centre mall in the busy Harbison shopping area northwest of downtown Columbia. There are banners up on a storefront in the mall touting that Perfumania is “opening soon” there and that the store will offer “over 1,000 authentic fragrances at discounted prices.”

The new Perfumania shop will be neighbored by the Build-A-Bear Workshop and a Miniso store. The fragrance shop is going into a space that formerly was home to Francesca’s, which closed earlier this year.

Banners on a storefront in the Columbiana Centre mall note that a Perfumania location is coming soon there. Chris Trainor/chtrainor@thestate.com

Perfumania touts on its website that it is one of the nation’s largest fragrance retailers, with more than 100 stores nationwide. It carries men’s and women’s fragrances, from companies such as Dolce & Gabana, Lancome, Paris Hilton, Giorgio Armani and many others. The company has been in a growth pattern, with industry publications noting earlier this year it planned to add 43 new locations throughout 2026 and 2027.

The Columbiana Centre mall remains a popular shopping hub, with a number of department stores, smaller shops, restaurants and other amenities. It is part of the larger Harbison commercial area northwest of downtown Columbia that is lined with big box stores, bars, eateries, hotels, movie theaters and more.