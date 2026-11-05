Two teens killed and South Carolina police ask for information to find shooter

Lights on a police car. Getty Images

Two South Carolina teenagers were recently killed in a shooting and the Spartanburg Police Department said it’s asking for help to find who pulled the trigger.

Spartanburg residents Jayden Marek Watson, 15, and Shane Carter Dawkins, 17, were the teens who died following the Halloween night shooting, police said in a news release.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of John B White, Sr. Blvd., according to the release. Officers found two unresponsive victims, later identified as Watson and Dawkins, in the parking lot of the strip mall anchored by a Dollar General store, police said.

The teens were taken to an area hospital where they died, according to the release.

A third shooting victim arrived at the hospital in a personally owned vehicle and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Officers tried speaking with witnesses and gathered information, but no arrests have been reported.

On Wednesday, police reached out to the public, seeking information that could lead to an arrest in the homicide investigations.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, and the number of people involved, as well as any prior connection to the victims was not available. There was no word about a motive for the gunfire.

“We ask anyone who was present during this incident to contact the Spartanburg Police Department to share their accounts of what occurred, police said in the release. “Any information could be useful to the investigators to assist with the identification of the responsible parties.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 864-596-2065 or 864-596-2035.