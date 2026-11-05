Teacher arrested for assaulting student at high school in SC, sheriff says

Spring Valley High School Street View image from October 2025. © 2026 Google

A teacher at a high school in South Carolina was arrested Wednesday after a teenage student suffered an injury, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Marlin Roberts, a 29-year-old Spring Valley High School teacher, was charged with third-degree assault & battery for the incident that happened in the school building, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The Richland 2 school is at 120 Sparkleberry Lane, near the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in Columbia.

At about 11 a.m., the school resource officer learned about an incident involving Roberts and a 15-year-old female student, according to the release. The school resource officer learned that “Roberts began to horseplay with the student,” the sheriff’s department said.

The student then “jokingly attempted a karate-style kick at Roberts and fell to the floor,” the sheriff’s department said. Roberts then grabbed the student by the foot, dragging her across the classroom floor, according to the release.

The student sustained an abrasion from being dragged across the floor, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the teen girl’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Both the student and her parents reported the incident, according to the release.

Roberts was detained and admitted to the incident, the sheriff’s department said. Roberts was arrested and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release. No bond has been set for Roberts, who remains in the jail while waiting for a bond hearing Thursday, records show.

Information about any punishment Roberts faces from the school or district was not available.

Viral past

This is not the first time someone working at the school has been involved in a violent incident with a Spring Valley High student.

More than a decade ago a Richland County sheriff’s deputy who was on duty as a school resource officer at Spring Valley High was involved in an incident with a female student. The incident was recorded by other students and posted online — where it went viral.

In the October 2015 incident, the school resource officer approached the female student seated in a desk and placed his left hand on the student’s left arm, before putting his right arm around her neck, The State previously reported. The school resource officer then flipped the desk over, with the student still seated, before spinning it around and forcibly removing the student and trying to restrain her at the front of the classroom, video shows.

The school resource officer was later fired by the sheriff’s department but did not face criminal charges from the incident.