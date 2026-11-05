Concessions deal among Williams-Brice changes to make fan entry smoother. What to know

Fans celebrate as the Gamecocks prepare to play Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina is rolling out new measures to ease long entry lines at Williams-Brice Stadium that have been an issue for some fans for much of the season. The changes take effect this Saturday for the Texas A&M game.

FULL STORY: Long ticket lines linger at Williams-Brice late into season. What’s the problem, solution? Here are key takeaways:

What’s the issue? South Carolina made two major changes to how fans get into home football games this season: First, there are no more paper tickets. That means fans must have their digital ticket on their phone loaded and ready to go when they get to the gate. And second, as a result of ongoing stadium renovations‚ USC this year began requiring fans to go in through specific gates associated with their ticket. Those elements combined with late-arriving fans have created bottlenecks at certain spots around Williams-Brice.

South Carolina made two major changes to how fans get into home football games this season: First, there are no more paper tickets. That means fans must have their digital ticket on their phone loaded and ready to go when they get to the gate. And second, as a result of ongoing stadium renovations‚ USC this year began requiring fans to go in through specific gates associated with their ticket. Those elements combined with late-arriving fans have created bottlenecks at certain spots around Williams-Brice. Big problems last game: USC said more than 40,000 fans arrived at the gates within 30 minutes prior to kickoff for the Tennessee game Oct. 24, “contributing to significant congestion.”

USC said more than 40,000 fans arrived at the gates within 30 minutes prior to kickoff for the Tennessee game Oct. 24, “contributing to significant congestion.” Gates now open earlier: All gates at Williams-Brice will open two hours before kickoff instead of 90 minutes. For Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Texas A&M, that means a 1 p.m. opening.

All gates at Williams-Brice will open two hours before kickoff instead of 90 minutes. For Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Texas A&M, that means a 1 p.m. opening. Early-arrival deal: Food, water and soft drinks will be half-off at marketplaces and general concession stands. A 12-ounce Miller Lite or Coors Lite will be $5 during the first hour gates are open.

Food, water and soft drinks will be half-off at marketplaces and general concession stands. A 12-ounce Miller Lite or Coors Lite will be $5 during the first hour gates are open. Help is on the way: USC is adding 22 ticket scanners and additional security screening gear. Fans are still urged to download digital tickets to their phone wallet app in advance.

USC is adding 22 ticket scanners and additional security screening gear. Fans are still urged to download digital tickets to their phone wallet app in advance. For all the tailgaters: Don’t want to leave your tailgate that early? Here’s what USC has to say about that: “We recognize and respect the desire to enjoy pregame tailgate events and activities as long as possible. We kindly ask that you plan to arrive at the gates by 2 p.m., one hour before kickoff, to give yourself more time to get through screening, find your seat and enjoy the pregame festivities.”

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.