Three people were hospitalized after crash and one has died, SC cops say

coroner’s office stock photo Josh Bell/jbell@thesunnews.com

One person was killed Wednesday in a crash at a Midlands intersection that left two other people hospitalized, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Roger Salley, a 55-year-old from Orangeburg, is the person who died, Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 11:20 a.m. in Orangeburg County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the Highway Patrol.

A 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving east on U.S. 178, while a 2011 Cadillac Escalade SUV was heading west on the road, according to Glover. At the intersection with Heartsfire Road the vehicles collided, Glover said.

There were two people in the Cadillac SUV, and both were taken to an area hospital, according to Glover. That’s where Salley died of blunt force injuries suffered in the wreck, Fogle said.

The Ford pickup driver also was hurt and taken to the hospital, according to Glover. Further information on the surviving victims’ conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

Information about why the vehicles collided was not available, but the wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Sunday, 736 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2026, according to the state Department of Public Safety. A minimum of 914 people were killed in collisions in South Carolina in 2025, DPS data shows.

At least 26 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes this year, and 31 people died in wrecks there in 2025, according to DPS data.