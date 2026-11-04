How Chloe Kitts, Ashlyn Watkins played for Gamecocks in first game back from injury

South Carolina's Chloe Kitts defends during Monday’s game against Maryland. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Two South Carolina women’s basketball stars made their official return to the court on Monday.

Both Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts played in their first games back from respective ACL tears in South Carolina’s season opening win 101-93 vs. Maryland in Paris.

While both played in USC’s exhibition, Monday’s game was their first taste of a real game in quite some time.

Watkins hadn’t played in 666 days since tearing her ACL vs. Mississippi State on Jan. 5, 2025. The tear caused her to miss the back half of the 2024-25 season. Watkins also sat out the 2025-26 season.

Kitts hadn’t played in 575 days. Her last game was South Carolina’s national title loss to UConn on April 6, 2025. Kitts tore her ACL last year in October just before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Rust was expected with such a large gap of time, and Dawn Staley saw some when both Kitts and Watkins played in the Gamecocks’ exhibition win vs. Benedict on Oct. 23.

That said, Staley already saw signs of the rust being shaken off in the season opener.

“I thought they did great,” Staley said. “I thought they really didn’t look all that rusty, but they’ve been off. They had every excuse to look rusty, but they fought.”

Kitts started for the Gamecocks in her season debut. The fifth-year played 19 minutes and scored eight points (2 for 5 from the field). Kitts also logged seven rebounds, five assists and a block.

Staley also praised Kitts’ patience and ability to help put pressure on Maryland’s zone.

“I thought Chloe did a great job and we played through her from an offensive standpoint,” Staley said. “I thought she drove to the basket. I thought she was fearless.”

Watkins was one of the first Gamecocks off the bench vs. Maryland, alongside freshman guard Jerzy Robinson. Watkins and Robinson were the only two players to score points off the bench Monday for the Gamecocks.

Watkins nearly tallied a double-double in 26 minutes of action during her season debut. She scored seven points and had 10 rebounds. The fifth-year also had two assists, two steals and two blocks.

“I thought Ashlyn was flying around, blocking shots and getting defensive stops,” Staley said.

South Carolina will rely on the post presence brought to the floor by both Watkins and Kitts this season.

Both are All-SEC-level players at their best and will be key contributors on the floor. The fifth-year duo also has a chance to help develop the group of young forwards behind them on the depth chart in their final years as Gamecocks.

“Any time that a player is coming off injuries like they had, [and] are able to psychologically get through a game, and it being their first game, I think is only going to help us,” Staley said. “So the sky is the limit for both of them.”

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