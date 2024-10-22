Open in App
    The State

    Plenty of movement in latest SC statewide football rankings. See who made biggest jump

    By Lou Bezjak,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl0LE_0wHZn4QR00

    Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 22.

    First-place votes and the team records are in parentheses. Teams bolded are new teams in the rankings for this week and arrows up and down show which teams moved up and down from last week.

    Class 5A

    1. Dutch Fork (13) (7-0)

    2. Northwestern (1) (9-0)

    3. Gaffney (1) (6-0)

    4. Summerville (8-0)

    5. Irmo (8-0)

    6. Sumter (8-0)

    7. Spartanburg (5-1) ↑ 2

    8. Hillcrest (5-1) ↑ 2

    9. JL Mann (4-2) ↓ 2

    10. Greenwood (5-1)

    Dropped out: Boiling Springs

    Others receiving votes: TL Hanna, River Bluff Boiling Springs; Catawba Ridge; Ashley Ridge

    Class 4A

    1. Westside (15) (6-0)

    2. Daniel (5-1)

    3. South Pointe (6-2)

    4. South Florence (6-2) ↑ 2

    5. Hartsville (6-1-1) ↑ 2

    6. May River (6-1) ↓ 2

    7. North Augusta (5-1) ↑ 2

    8. Wren (5-1)

    9. Seneca (6-1) ↓ 4

    10. AC Flora (7-2)

    Dropped out: None

    Others receiving votes: Gray Collegiate, Bishop England, Greer, Hilton Head Island, Camden

    Class 3A

    1. Belton-Honea Path (9) (7-1)

    2. Mountain View Prep (6) (7-0)

    3. Loris (7-1) ↑ 1

    4. Dillon (6-2) ↑ 2

    5. Marlboro County (6-1) ↓ 2

    6. Woodruff (5-1) ↓ 1

    7. Oceanside Collegiate (5-3) ↑ 1

    8. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (6-2) ↑ 1

    9. Keenan (6-3) ↑ 1

    10. Swansea (5-3) ↓ 3

    Dropped out: None

    Others receiving votes: Powdersville, Newberry, St. Joseph’s

    Class 2A

    1. Batesburg-Leesville (7-0) (10)

    2. Saluda (6-0) (5)

    3. Fairfield Central (7-1) ↑ 1

    4. Barnwell (7-1) ↑ 2

    5. Clinton (5-2)

    6. Strom Thurmond (5-1) ↑ 1

    7. Hampton County (6-2) ↓ 4

    8. Manning (7-1)

    9. Philip Simmons (6-2)

    10. Woodland (6-2)

    Dropped out: Landrum

    Others receiving votes: Central, Timberland, Chesterfield, Cheraw, Andrews, Landrum

    Class A

    1. Abbeville (5-1) (15)

    2. Lewisville (7-1)

    3. Blackville-Hilda (6-1)

    4. Lake View (7-1)

    5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-2)

    6. Lamar (6-2)

    7. (tie) Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (6-1) ↑ 1

    7. (tie) Cross (5-2)

    9. Dixie (6-1)

    10. Branchville (7-1)

    Dropped out: None

    Others receiving votes: Hannah-Pamplico, Baptist Hill

    Voters this week: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, SC Prep RedZone; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, SC Prep Redzone/The State Newspaper; Jordan Ferrell, Fox Sports Spartanburg: Thomas Grant, SC Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowcoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Wes Kerr,LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Brett Shugart, Fox Sports Spartanburg; Brandon Stockdale, SC Prep RedZone; Pete Yanity, WSPA

