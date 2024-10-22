SC man accused of shooting into a house with adults, children inside now in police custody

A man accused of shooting into a home filled with adults and children is now off the streets, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Ty’heim Anthony James, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest, attached with a $5,000 reward, was issued earlier this month. He is accused of shooting into a house on Robney Drive in Sumter, which was occupied by several adults and children, according a news release by the Sumter Police Department. While the home and nearby vehicles were damaged, no one was injured in the shooting, police said.

The incident, police say, stemmed from someone shooting into James’ home shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 9. In retaliation, James left his home and began firing along Robney Drive into a nearby home, the report said.

Shortly following the shooting, police offered a $5,000 reward for anyone with information about James’ whereabouts.

He was ultimately located by Sumter police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at a residence on Flamingo Road. It is unclear whether his location was offered by a tipster.

James was charged with firing into an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.