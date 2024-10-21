Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State

    TV, kickoff time options set for South Carolina’s Nov. 2 home game against Texas AM

    By Trevyn Gray,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TNG4_0wFrbS9600

    Coming off a bye week and following a dominant road win over Oklahoma, South Carolina’s game against No. 14 Texas A&M has potential start times and TV networks.

    The game will kick off at either 7:30 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. inside Williams-Brice Stadium and will air on either ABC, ESPN or SEC Network, the SEC said Monday.

    This will be South Carolina’s only conference night game all season.

    The final determination for channel and TV start time will come out after this weekend’s games. The SEC is deciding between USC-Texas A&M and Tennessee-Kentucky for those two night options.

    The matchup will likely mark the fourth ranked opponent for South Carolina (4-3, 2-3 SEC), having already faced No. 16 LSU, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 7 Alabama earlier this season, all losses for the Gamecocks.

    The Aggies (5-1, 3-0 SEC) will be coming off a home SEC showdown against No. 8 LSU. Texas A&M vaulted itself into the top-15 after a blowout home win over Missouri on Oct. 5.

    South Carolina is 1-9 all-time against Texas A&M, with its lone win coming in 2022, the last time the Aggies visited Columbia. Like that game, this year’s matchup will be played under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium.

    Gamecocks’ game schedule for 2024

    • Aug. 31 – South Carolina 23, Old Dominion 19 // 4:15 p.m.
    • Sept. 7 – South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6 // 3:30 p.m.

    • Sept. 14 – LSU 36, South Carolina 33 // noon

    • Sept. 21 – South Carolina 50, Akron 7 // 7:30 p.m.

    • Oct. 5 – Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3 // 3:30 p.m.
    • Oct. 12 – Alabama 27, South Carolina 25 // Noon
    • Oct. 19 – South Carolina 35, Oklahoma 6 // 12:45 p.m.
    • Nov. 2 – vs. Texas A&M – 7:30 or 7:45 p.m. (ABC, ESPN or SEC Network)
    • Nov. 9 – at Vanderbilt – TBA (afternoon)
    • Nov. 16 – vs. Missouri – TBA (afternoon)
    • Nov. 23 – vs. Wofford – 4 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+
    • Nov. 30 – at Clemson – TBA

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A second inmate from group that escaped an SC jail is arrested, cops say. Here’s where
    The State8 hours ago
    Columbia man on supervised release from prison arrested again, prosecutor says. Here’s why
    The State7 hours ago
    ‘He’s not a monster.’ Son of South Carolina man set to be executed asks for clemency
    The State13 hours ago
    22-year-old’s body was found on side of the road, now a man is arrested, SC police say
    The State2 days ago
    How Mario Anderson, Mitch Jeter, Jordan Burch, USC transfers are doing at new schools
    The State1 day ago
    Parole hearing set for Susan Smith 30 years after the death of her children in SC
    The State2 days ago
    Here are 17 new restaurants opened or planned in the Columbia area’s busiest districts
    The State12 hours ago
    SC governor said he’d deny clemency to death row inmate. Judge say it’s still his decision
    The State2 days ago
    SC man accused of shooting into a house with adults, children inside now in police custody
    The State1 day ago
    Touchstone Energy Bowl rosters released. See who’ll play in 2024 SC all-star game
    The State2 days ago
    Winning $524,000 lottery ticket sold at South Carolina convenience store. Here’s where
    The State2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Ranking South Carolina’s final five opponents: Who’s the toughest team on the schedule?
    The State1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Director of SC agency in charge of children’s welfare to step down. What happens next
    The State1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Elementary school students hospitalized after bus crash in Lexington County, officials say
    The State10 hours ago
    Driver killed in crash on stretch of I-26 that runs through the Midlands, SC cops say
    The State2 days ago
    Lexington County makes headway on dog overpopulation but could lose spay & neuter vouchers
    The State7 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    National outdoor apparel store opens new location in this trendy Columbia shopping center
    The State2 days ago
    USC board’s longest-serving member retired. Gov. McMaster picks his daughter to fill seat
    The State1 day ago
    Columbia lost its bid to host NCAA March Madness again. The problem? Not enough hotels
    The State1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Midlands mailer grades school board candidates on ‘Christian Voter Index.’ Who sent it?
    The State1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy