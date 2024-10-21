TV, kickoff time options set for South Carolina’s Nov. 2 home game against Texas AM

Coming off a bye week and following a dominant road win over Oklahoma, South Carolina’s game against No. 14 Texas A&M has potential start times and TV networks.

The game will kick off at either 7:30 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. inside Williams-Brice Stadium and will air on either ABC, ESPN or SEC Network, the SEC said Monday.

This will be South Carolina’s only conference night game all season.

The final determination for channel and TV start time will come out after this weekend’s games. The SEC is deciding between USC-Texas A&M and Tennessee-Kentucky for those two night options.

The matchup will likely mark the fourth ranked opponent for South Carolina (4-3, 2-3 SEC), having already faced No. 16 LSU, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 7 Alabama earlier this season, all losses for the Gamecocks.

The Aggies (5-1, 3-0 SEC) will be coming off a home SEC showdown against No. 8 LSU. Texas A&M vaulted itself into the top-15 after a blowout home win over Missouri on Oct. 5.

South Carolina is 1-9 all-time against Texas A&M, with its lone win coming in 2022, the last time the Aggies visited Columbia. Like that game, this year’s matchup will be played under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Gamecocks’ game schedule for 2024