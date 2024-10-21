Open in App
    • The State

    Touchstone Energy Bowl rosters released. See who’ll play in 2024 SC all-star game

    By Lou Bezjak,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hOkR_0wFqgK9W00

    Rosters for the 77th annual Touchstone Energy Bowl were announced on Monday.

    The annual contest, formerly known as the North-South game, will be played Dec. 21 at Myrtle Beach High School’s Doug Shaw Stadium. The game was moved back a week because the S.C. High School League’s football season was pushed back a week because of the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

    In addition to the game, South Carolina’s Mr. Football will be revealed at halftime. Finalists for the award will be announced on Thursday.

    Powdersville’s Robert Muster is the head coach for the North team, and Battery Creek’s Ed Susi is the head coach for the South squad.

    Per Touchstone Energy Bowl rules, one player from each region must be selected and no more than two players per team.

    North All-Star Roster

    Quarterbacks: Finley Polk, Northwestern; Lincoln Huskey, Boiling Springs

    Running Backs: Sharode Richardson, Westside; Zayvion King, Ninety-Six; Mason Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Maurice Anderson, Dutch Fork

    Receivers : Elijah Huggins, Powdersville; Daniel Caldwell, Northwestern; Jay Sewell, Strom Thurmond; Justin Rice, Spartanburg; Logan Smith, Liberty; Abijah Webb, Pendleton; Josh Rice-Brandon, Union County; Kyle Patterson, Boiling Springs; Jaquavis Clark, Chesterfield

    Offensive linemen: Ryan Love, Irmo; Alex Cox, Chapman; JaBrell White, Chester; Cal Pitts, Clinton; Kameron Wallace, Woodmont; Jackson Lanier, Blue Ridge; Jackson Njoku, Fountain Inn

    Defensive linemen: JT Lott, Saluda; Josh Merriweather, Strom Thurmond; John Sawyer, Batesburg-Leesville; Jaidyn Ferguson, Byrnes; Artrez Nance, Hillcrest; Altavious Patterson, Abbeville

    Linebackers: Peyton Jones, Spartanburg; Spencer Conn. Daniel; Wyatt Ward, J.L. Mann; Andrew Ruppe, Gaffney; Kjay Proctor, Chesnee; Jordan Sullivan, J.L. Mann; Aakil Brown, South Pointe

    Defensive backs: Jojo Crim, Camden; Briston Matthews, RSM; Joshaun Knuckles, Powdersville; Jonathan Isham, Easley; Zack Rogers, Lewisville; Tyler Morgan, Wren; Cody Williams, Pendleton; Armoni Weaver, Westside

    Kicker : Bruce Brown, Daniel

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EniRZ_0wFqgK9W00
    Camden Bulldogs Jo Jo Crim (1) returns the opening kickoff during their game at Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, SC, Friday, September 8, 2023. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

    South All-Star Roster

    Quarterbacks: Jaden Cummngs, Summerville; Chanston Crosby, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

    Running Backs: Jevon Edwards, South Aiken; John Peeples, Sumter

    Receivers/Tight Ends: Jaiden Deweese, Ashley Ridge; John Simmons, Myrtle Beach; Derrick Smalls, Battery Creek; Blayne Edwards, Lake City; Calab Levy, Newberry; Ke’Shon Washington, Summerville; Connor Gooding, Gilbert; Kevin Boone, Berkeley

    Offensive linemen: Deric Brown, Hartsville; Jerius Williams, Sumter; JacQari Witherspoon, North Myrtle Beach; David Blanchard, Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Joshua Ladd, Ridge View; Christian Smith, Lugoff-Elgin; William Bonneville, May River; Donovan Sims, White Knoll

    Defensive linemen: Javaris Logan, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Malachi Jefferson, James Island; Kaseam Liferidge, Timberland; Josiah Dwyer, Marlboro County; Hendrix Beran, James Island; Cleve Tellery, Ridge View

    Linebackers: William Barnes, Hartsville; Matt McAulay, Lexington; Montrelle Keys, Airport; Cameron Coe, South Florence; Jared Acosta, Newberry; Mandrell Sanders, Hampton County; Amir Rogers, Latta

    Defensive backs: Ty Burke, North Augusta; Jeffery Ceasar, Manning; Jakarrion Kenan, Marlboro County; Antario James, Fairfield Central; Karmello Jones, Cross; Jorden Timmons, Timberland; Cedric Cisse, Lakewood

    Kicker: Tripp Bryant, River Bluff

    ATH: Corey Tillman, North Augusta; Ti’Monti Emanuel, Wilson; Stephen Collier, River Bluff

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wXWG_0wFqgK9W00
    River Bluff Gators Stephen Collier (5) runs a route against the Irmo Yellow Jackets during their game at Irmo High School in Irmo, SC, 10/11/24. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxK3w_0wFqgK9W00
    Northwestern’s Finley Polk looks for an opening Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 in Rock Hill, S.C. TRACY KIMBALL/tkimball@heraldonline.com

