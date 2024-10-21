Touchstone Energy Bowl rosters released. See who’ll play in 2024 SC all-star game
By Lou Bezjak,
2 days ago
Rosters for the 77th annual Touchstone Energy Bowl were announced on Monday.
The annual contest, formerly known as the North-South game, will be played Dec. 21 at Myrtle Beach High School’s Doug Shaw Stadium. The game was moved back a week because the S.C. High School League’s football season was pushed back a week because of the impacts of Hurricane Helene.
In addition to the game, South Carolina’s Mr. Football will be revealed at halftime. Finalists for the award will be announced on Thursday.
Powdersville’s Robert Muster is the head coach for the North team, and Battery Creek’s Ed Susi is the head coach for the South squad.
Per Touchstone Energy Bowl rules, one player from each region must be selected and no more than two players per team.
North All-Star Roster
Quarterbacks: Finley Polk, Northwestern; Lincoln Huskey, Boiling Springs
Running Backs: Sharode Richardson, Westside; Zayvion King, Ninety-Six; Mason Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Maurice Anderson, Dutch Fork
