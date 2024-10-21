Touchstone Energy Bowl rosters released. See who’ll play in 2024 SC all-star game

Rosters for the 77th annual Touchstone Energy Bowl were announced on Monday.

The annual contest, formerly known as the North-South game, will be played Dec. 21 at Myrtle Beach High School’s Doug Shaw Stadium. The game was moved back a week because the S.C. High School League’s football season was pushed back a week because of the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

In addition to the game, South Carolina’s Mr. Football will be revealed at halftime. Finalists for the award will be announced on Thursday.

Powdersville’s Robert Muster is the head coach for the North team, and Battery Creek’s Ed Susi is the head coach for the South squad.

Per Touchstone Energy Bowl rules, one player from each region must be selected and no more than two players per team.

North All-Star Roster

Quarterbacks: Finley Polk, Northwestern; Lincoln Huskey, Boiling Springs

Running Backs: Sharode Richardson, Westside; Zayvion King, Ninety-Six; Mason Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Maurice Anderson, Dutch Fork

Receivers : Elijah Huggins, Powdersville; Daniel Caldwell, Northwestern; Jay Sewell, Strom Thurmond; Justin Rice, Spartanburg; Logan Smith, Liberty; Abijah Webb, Pendleton; Josh Rice-Brandon, Union County; Kyle Patterson, Boiling Springs; Jaquavis Clark, Chesterfield

Offensive linemen: Ryan Love, Irmo; Alex Cox, Chapman; JaBrell White, Chester; Cal Pitts, Clinton; Kameron Wallace, Woodmont; Jackson Lanier, Blue Ridge; Jackson Njoku, Fountain Inn

Defensive linemen: JT Lott, Saluda; Josh Merriweather, Strom Thurmond; John Sawyer, Batesburg-Leesville; Jaidyn Ferguson, Byrnes; Artrez Nance, Hillcrest; Altavious Patterson, Abbeville

Linebackers: Peyton Jones, Spartanburg; Spencer Conn. Daniel; Wyatt Ward, J.L. Mann; Andrew Ruppe, Gaffney; Kjay Proctor, Chesnee; Jordan Sullivan, J.L. Mann; Aakil Brown, South Pointe

Defensive backs: Jojo Crim, Camden; Briston Matthews, RSM; Joshaun Knuckles, Powdersville; Jonathan Isham, Easley; Zack Rogers, Lewisville; Tyler Morgan, Wren; Cody Williams, Pendleton; Armoni Weaver, Westside

Kicker : Bruce Brown, Daniel

Camden Bulldogs Jo Jo Crim (1) returns the opening kickoff during their game at Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, SC, Friday, September 8, 2023. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

South All-Star Roster

Quarterbacks: Jaden Cummngs, Summerville; Chanston Crosby, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Running Backs: Jevon Edwards, South Aiken; John Peeples, Sumter

Receivers/Tight Ends: Jaiden Deweese, Ashley Ridge; John Simmons, Myrtle Beach; Derrick Smalls, Battery Creek; Blayne Edwards, Lake City; Calab Levy, Newberry; Ke’Shon Washington, Summerville; Connor Gooding, Gilbert; Kevin Boone, Berkeley

Offensive linemen: Deric Brown, Hartsville; Jerius Williams, Sumter; JacQari Witherspoon, North Myrtle Beach; David Blanchard, Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Joshua Ladd, Ridge View; Christian Smith, Lugoff-Elgin; William Bonneville, May River; Donovan Sims, White Knoll

Defensive linemen: Javaris Logan, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Malachi Jefferson, James Island; Kaseam Liferidge, Timberland; Josiah Dwyer, Marlboro County; Hendrix Beran, James Island; Cleve Tellery, Ridge View

Linebackers: William Barnes, Hartsville; Matt McAulay, Lexington; Montrelle Keys, Airport; Cameron Coe, South Florence; Jared Acosta, Newberry; Mandrell Sanders, Hampton County; Amir Rogers, Latta

Defensive backs: Ty Burke, North Augusta; Jeffery Ceasar, Manning; Jakarrion Kenan, Marlboro County; Antario James, Fairfield Central; Karmello Jones, Cross; Jorden Timmons, Timberland; Cedric Cisse, Lakewood

Kicker: Tripp Bryant, River Bluff

ATH: Corey Tillman, North Augusta; Ti’Monti Emanuel, Wilson; Stephen Collier, River Bluff

River Bluff Gators Stephen Collier (5) runs a route against the Irmo Yellow Jackets during their game at Irmo High School in Irmo, SC, 10/11/24. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo