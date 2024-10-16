Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State

    You can pay to bury your home’s electric line. Would it save you from power outages?

    By Morgan Hughes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THv0a_0w8q6apb00

    Worried about power outages? Social media users after Hurricane Helene thought they had the solution: Ask your electricity provider to bury your power lines.

    So we wondered, can you actually get your home electric lines buried?

    Helene left more than a million people without power across South Carolina when the storm hit the state at the end of September.

    As the outages spread, residents took to social media to speculate and suggest solutions and stopgaps for future storms. A common refrain was the suggestion to bury electric lines across the state. Some residents online advised their neighbors to call their power company and ask for their own service lines to be buried at their homes.

    Burying power lines is complicated because it’s expensive and not a guarantee against future outages, according to experts.

    Can you get the power lines at your house buried?

    Yes, you can, usually. Both Dominion and the South Carolina Electric Cooperatives said it’s a request they would consider, but it’s not necessarily a standard service.

    “I think they’re willing to do it. It’s just a matter of somebody has to pay for it, and it’s got to be fair and we can’t have members who aren’t benefiting from this service paying to subsidize the members who are,” said Avery Wilkes with the electric cooperatives.

    The cooperatives are all independent entities and have their own policies, but Wilkes said it is a service co-ops have provided before, if the resident is able to pay for the work. And that work gets expensive.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15B5a5_0w8q6apb00

    Nearly half of SC lost power during Hurricane Helene. Is it time to bury more utility lines?

    How expensive is burying your power lines?

    Dominion estimates that the cost to convert the service line in a typical subdivision could cost between $2,000 and $5,000. The cost includes installing underground conduits and wires and removing the overhead line.

    The homeowner would also have to pay for any other necessary electrical work needed to make the transition, which can include having to hire an outside electrician, said Matt Long with Dominion Energy.

    That additional work can average around $2,000, in addition to what Dominion would charge, Long added.

    It can cost between five and 10 times more to bury lines compared to installing them overhead, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeWYt_0w8q6apb00

    Would burying the lines protect you from outages?

    The vast majority of people who do get their home service lines buried aren’t doing it to save themselves from power outages, they’re doing it for aesthetics, Long said.

    Underground lines aren’t immune from outages – an underground home service line wouldn’t be protected from a tree hitting a transmission line or other electric lines that would stay above ground.

    “Dominion Energy encourages customers to consider a number of factors before requesting to bury their electric service line,” Long said, like the cost and the fact that other neighborhood lines would most likely stay above ground.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIaP7_0w8q6apb00
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Julie Wills
    1d ago
    Ours are buried, but we still went 19 days without power!
    TINA Just-Tina
    1d ago
    My power line is buried, but my power was out for 7 days!! What I find even more ridiculous, is my sister has solar panels, but since she is connected to the grid, she also had no power!! Make that make since!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Check your tickets. A winning Powerball game was sold at a Food Lion in South Carolina
    The State1 day ago
    Earthquake hits rural SC county late Thursday night, US Geological Survey says
    The State7 days ago
    Stronger earthquake hits same part of South Carolina days after another was recorded
    The State5 days ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Jasper County citizens can save ‘what is ours’ from developers in SC Lowcountry | Opinion
    The State5 days ago
    Man shot into SC home with people inside, police say. They’re offering a cash award
    The State5 days ago
    A new spot for chicken wings, burgers and more is coming to this busy Columbia area
    The State4 days ago
    Man sentenced to life for killing SC transgender woman in first of its kind hate crime trial
    The State31 minutes ago
    Skeletal human remains found, suspected to be a missing person, SC sheriff says
    The State8 days ago
    South Carolina death row inmate selects method of execution
    The Statelast hour
    Will SC have snow or unusual warm weather this winter? See the Farmers Almanac & NWS forecast
    The State3 days ago
    A downtown Columbia restaurant closes as another opens nearby. Here’s what we know
    The State4 days ago
    Two sisters shot by a man who was visiting his child, South Carolina sheriff says
    The State4 days ago
    Former Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler throws first NFL TD for Saints
    The State5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    This popular SC travel spot ranks as nation’s No. 1 small city — again. Here’s why
    The State4 days ago
    A new ‘modern steakhouse’ is slated for a prime space in downtown Lexington. What to know
    The State2 days ago
    Trader Joe's Set to Open 4th South Carolina Store
    McGeno2 days ago
    South Carolina man killed in crash that leaves three others hospitalized, cops say
    The State5 days ago
    Mallory Beach lawsuit that led to revelations of Alex Murdaugh’s thefts and killings is over
    The State1 day ago
    SC teen charged with manslaughter after car chase with girlfriend ended with 2 dead
    The State5 days ago
    Studies of toxin in drinking water pipes offer encouraging results for Columbia area
    The State1 day ago
    20-year-old’s body was found in the road, SC coroner says. There’s a search for his killer
    The State5 days ago
    How SC residents can make sure they get their FEMA money after Hurricane Helene
    The State8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy