    • The State

    A new ‘modern steakhouse’ is slated for a prime space in downtown Lexington. What to know

    By Chris Trainor,

    2 days ago

    A new upscale restaurant is headed to a prime, high-traffic location in downtown Lexington.

    A trio of Midlands restaurateurs — Steve Cook, Joe Walker III and Ryan Jones — are set to open a steakhouse at 101 W. Main St., in the space that was formerly home to Alodia’s. The coming restaurant, which hasn’t yet been named, is projected to open in January. Construction on the space is underway, with Boyer Construction spearheading renovations.

    “Our vision is to create a modern take on the classic steakhouse — upscale yet approachable,” Cook said in a statement. “We want to create a space where customers feel good as soon as they walk through the door. Every detail, from the carefully curated menu to the thoughtfully designed interior, is intended to make each visit unforgettable.”

    Cook is well-known on the Midlands restaurant scene, and is the owner of Saluda’s fine dining spot in Five Points, Arroyo Mexican restaurant on Harden Street and Il Bucato pizzeria on North Beltline Boulevard. Walker is a former Richland County Council member who has owned a number of franchise restaurants through the years, including Scooter’s Coffee shops and Marco’s Pizza joints. Meanwhile, Jones is a former general manager at Hall’s Chophouse in Columbia.

    The new Lexington restaurant’s menu will include “hand-cut steaks, homemade pasta, fresh seafood and a variety of thoughtfully curated seasonal dishes,” according to a release.

    Downtown Lexington has continued to be a hot corridor in the Midlands, and is now home to a host of restaurants, bars, shops and other services. Popular downtown eateries include O’Hara’s Public House, Keg Cowboy, Bodhi Thai Dining, Groucho’s Deli, Barrio, Craft Axe Throwing, Cribb’s, Bubba’s Biscuit, Libby’s, and Nicky’s Pizzeria. There are also a host of stores, such as Craig Reagin Clothiers and The Kindred Boutique.

    The Icehouse Amphitheater remains a busy venue and is located directly behind the restaurant that Cook and crew are opening. Meanwhile, TakoSushi recently opened a location on the northeast corner of Main and Church streets and Circa just opened a barber shop right behind Craft Axe Throwing.

    Walker said the coming steakhouse will complement all that has been happening downtown.

    “We’ve crafted a restaurant concept that’s truly one-of-a-kind, and we’re beyond excited to bring it to Lexington,” Walker said in a statement. “By restoring this beautiful building and showcasing its unique design, we’re creating a dining experience that’s both welcoming and elevated. We can’t wait to be part of Lexington’s thriving downtown, and we’re proud to offer a place where people can come together to celebrate life’s milestones and make lasting memories.”

    Alodia’s Cucina Italiana operated in the space at the corner of Main and Church streets in Lexington for a number of years, but closed in April.

