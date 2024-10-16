Open in App
    See if your child has one of the best or worst schools based on latest SC state report cards

    By Patrick McCreless,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zlp9X_0w8o528h00

    At least you don’t have to worry about your child “losing” these report cards.

    South Carolina education officials recently unveiled the latest school report cards, showing how the state’s education system performed in the 2023-2024 school year. The report cards were compiled by the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee.

    To view report cards for individual schools in the state, click here .

    High schools, elementary schools and middle schools in the state received ratings on a 100-point scale. The ratings follow terms outlined in state law — excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory. Schools also received ratings on multiple indicators, including graduation rate, academic achievement and college career readiness.

    SC school rankings

    • Excellent: 232 schools

    • Good: 317 schools

    • Average: 477 schools

    • Below average: 186 schools

    • Unsatisfactory: 49 schools

    • Total schools: 1,261 schools

    Statewide, 18.4% of schools received an overall ranking of excellent in 2023-2024, lower than the 22.5% of schools that reached that level the previous school year.

    There were 477 schools that ranked average, a nearly 8% jump from the 442 in the prior school year.

    There was a 20% rise in the number of schools with below average rankings year over year. However, there was also a more than 22% decline in schools with an unsatisfactory ranking, year over year.

    “As South Carolina schools continue to recover from the disruptions of the pandemic, programs like LETRS, grounded in the Science of Reading , are proving to be effective in fostering foundational literacy skills in early grades,” State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver said in a Tuesday press release. “As we continue to strive towards at least 75% of students performing at or above grade level, the school report cards allow us to shine a light on the successes of schools across South Carolina.”

    While 44% public schools in South Carolina received an overall rating of Excellent or Good, data from the report card showed areas where there could be improvement.

    “Moving forward, South Carolina will continue to expand evidence-based efforts to advance early literacy by investing in teacher knowledge and Science of Reading-aligned classroom materials and practice,” Weaver said. “Improving math proficiency must also be an urgent, parallel priority to ensure that all students are fully prepared for future success.”

