Raw chicken drip over sugar. Kitchen flies. Charleston area restaurants worst September inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Charleston area in September, from kitchens filled with flies raw chicken dripping over a bag of sugar. The state regularly releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments in the Charleston area.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in September.

Berkeley’s at 624 1/2 Rutledge Ave. in Charleston

Berkeley’s had an inspection on Sept. 5 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed an employee return from outside and start working with food without washing hands.

Marinara sauce and cooked pasta were seen not cooled properly. Cooked pasta and beef stock were seen kept past expiration dates. The back door to the dish room was not fully self closing, meaning pests could potentially get inside.

Salad prep cooler was seen in poor repair. Bio-film was seen inside the chemical dish machine.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Sept. 13 and got an A grade.

Hokkaido Sushi Hibachi at 99 Westedge Street in Charleston

Hokkaido Sushi Hibachi had an inspection on Sept. 3 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed that the ice bin had an accumulation of organic matter.

Beef was seen floating and being thawed in soapy water while in its commercial packaging. Knives were seen stored between lids to the prep cooler. The chemical dish machine did not reach the required 120 degree minimum temperature. Layers of grease were seen on several pieces of equipment.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Sept. 13 and got an A grade.

Las Lupitas at 1745 Remount Road in North Charleston

Las Lupitas had an inspection on Sept. 25 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed raw chicken dripping over a bag of sugar. Also observed were flies in the kitchen area.

No cover was seen on meats in the cooler. Food items were seen thawing in standing water.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Oct. 4 and got an A grade.

Linda’s Taqueria Mexicana 3555 Dorchester Road in North Charleston

Linda’s Taqueria Mexicana had an inspection on Sept. 6 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed an employee handling food without washing hands and an employee handling ready-to-eat tortillas with bare hands.

Food buildup was seen on shelving and a hand sink.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Sept. 13 and got an A grade.

Paisano’s Pizza Grill at 101 Queensborough Plaza in Mount Pleasant

Paisano’s Pizza Grill had an inspection on Sept. 9 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed an employee handle leaf spinach with bare hands.

Meatballs in red sauce were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. An employee was seen working food prep without proper hair restraint.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Sept. 16 and got an A grade.

Pho Lucky at 1145 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. In Mount Pleasant

Pho Lucky had an inspection on Sept. 3 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed raw shrimp over raw vegetables in the walk-in cooler.

Clean dish ware was seen not being sanitized after washing and rinsing. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. The back door was not tight fitting, meaning pests could enter. Food was seen stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

The white rice cooker was seen in poor repair.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Sept. 12 and got an A grade.

Señor Tequila at 1836 Ashley River Road in Charleston

Señor Tequila had an inspection on Sept. 24 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed raw chicken stored net to boxed vegetables in the walk-in cooler.

Packages of guacamole, raw chicken, salsa and carnitas were seen uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

Cutting boards were seen in poor repair with deep cut marks. Kitchen and bar floor in poor repair with multiple cracked tiles.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Oct. 4 and got an A grade.

The Coop at Palm at 1515 Palm Blvd. in Isle of Palms

The Coop at Palm had an inspection on Sept. 11 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed an excessive amount of fruit flies in the kitchen. Also observed was a large hole on the bottom left of the back door.

The front pastry display was seen with no date labels on products. Shelled eggs were seen out of the cooler on the main cook line with no time stamp.

Produce and bacon boxes were seen stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. A vape module was seen sitting on the kitchen cutting board. Food buildup was seen on the can opener blade.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Sept. 17 and got a B grade.

Yamato at 1993 Riviera Drive in Mount Pleasant

Yamato had an inspection on Sept. 24 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed shrimp stored on the floor of the freezer.

The middle cooler at the sushi bar was seen in poor repair. Tile floors were seen in poor repair. Dust and grease were seen in the ventilation hood systems.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.