    • The State

    4 new restaurants announced for this $1B SC mixed-use development. Here’s what they are

    By Lyn Riddle,

    2 days ago

    Greenville’s most expensive mixed-use development in decades is moving along, adding four new restaurants.

    The $1 billion development on 40 acres was once the site of a former strip mall turned county office building near downtown Greenville and the first Greenville home for what is now Furman University.

    Called County Square, the development’s first building is a new headquarters for Greenville County government, which opened earlier this year.

    RocaPoint Partners , the developer, recently announced Mama’s Comfort Food & Cocktails, Leo’s Italian Social, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar and MOA Korean Barbeque have signed leases, joining 11 other restaurants as well as Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma and Whole Foods Market.

    Mama’s Comfort Food & Cocktails with three locations in Southern California featured home cooked meals and all day breakfast as well as its 32-ounce Bloody Mary.

    This is its first East Coast location.

    The restaurant will hire 200 employees and will have Give Back Day partnerships with schools and charitable organizations.

    Leo’s Italian Social, an upscale Italian restaurant, has locations in Ohio and North Carolina.

    CRÚ Food & Wine Bar was founded in Texas and now has 15 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Texas. Its wine list includes 300 premium bottles and 40 wines by the glass. The cuisine is a Napa-inspired menu, including charcuterie boards, stone-fired pizzas, Taste & Share appetizers, and full entrée plates.

    MOA Korean Barbeque (MOA) describes itself as an elevated spin on traditional Korean barbecue. It will have space for 200 diners and 30-40 grill tables in 6,200 square feet.

    Meats and vegetables are grilled tableside. Poke bowls, chicken katsu and bibimbap will also be served. There will be a tofu production space. MOA currently operates in Charlotte, North Carolina and Columbia.

    The county’s 250,000 square-foot administrative building was designed by Foster + Partners, which also designed the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.

    Last year, RocaPoint Partners announced Pins Mechanical, Fairway Social and Agave Bandido as the entertainment anchors and The Perch Kitchen & Tap as the first food and beverage tenant. Also locating in the development are The Salty, Ben & Jerry’s and JINYA Ramen Bar.

    Many of the businesses are not only first time retailers and restaurants for Greenville, but also the state, among them the 23,000 square-foot Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

    Other businesses announced recently by RocaPoint are:

    Hawkers, which serves authentic Asian street food, has 15 locations in seven Southern states.

    The Salty serves gourmet donuts, baked goods, and coffee. It was started by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, now husband and wife, in 2004 when they bought a 1950s vintage Aljoa camper and set up in a Wynwood, Florida, parking lot. Before long, they were leasing their first retail store. Now they have eight, including one in Charlotte.

    Lima Capital, a Greenville-based real estate lender, will locate in the development.

    Chris Miller
    23h ago
    Hurry up and build it so I can sell some of my properties around there 🤑🤑
    Dragon_Fry
    1d ago
    $$$
