Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State

    Here’s when SC may start feeling impacts from Hurricane Milton, latest forecast shows

    By Patrick McCreless,

    2 days ago

    Hurricane Milton is not expected to hit South Carolina directly, but it will still be close enough to impact the state, the latest forecast shows.

    According to the National Weather Service , parts of South Carolina may start noticing impacts from Hurricane Milton starting Wednesday. The storm could generate gusty winds south and east of I-20 and rain along the South Carolina coast. Milton, which is expected to continue passing by South Carolina on Thursday, could also produce significant coastal flooding.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqCJr_0vyQkrId00
    A map showing the predicted path and time of travel for Hurricane Milton. screenshot/Courtesy of the National Weather Service

    The hurricane is currently expected to stay south of the Midlands, but could still generate wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph in the eastern portions of the Midlands between Wednesday and Thursday, according to NWS Columbia.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gDiD_0vyQkrId00
    A map showing the predicted path and time of travel for Hurricane Milton. screenshot/Courtesy of the National Weather Service

    Hurricane Milton rapidly strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Monday in the Gulf in its steady approach to to the west coast of Florida. The hurricane is predicted to hit the coast of Florida Wednesday evening, then continue moving across the state and into the Atlantic.

    Category 5 is the highest level for a hurricane and means the storm can generate sustained wind speeds of 157 mph or more.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    Cassie
    19h ago
    I hate being home alone with bad weather like this.
    denise Swinton
    1d ago
    The weather bus so unpredictable so if you stay ready you don't have to get ready
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Here are the storm names SC may still see before hurricane season 2024 ends. Is your name listed?
    The State5 days ago
    8-year-old suffocated in bed, officials say. Now, 13-year-old cousin from SC indicted
    The State9 days ago
    Georgia star arrested on horrible charges
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Thursday, Oct 10 update: Latest on Tropical Storm Leslie from the NHC
    The State13 hours ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    Man loses 11 family members in Hurricane Helene: Report
    GMA1 day ago
    North Carolina Family Spends Hours Pulling Massive Boa Constrictor From Their Car’s Dashboard
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
    Latin Times3 days ago
    South Carolina police arrested two men for trafficking after a traffic stop uncovered almost 300 pounds of narcotics
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    Shrine Bowl’s 2024 rosters are set. Here are SC, NC players picked for all-star game
    The State4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    This is how long the food in your fridge will last if you lost power in SC because of Helene
    The State13 days ago
    Violence erupts at county fair in SC and at least one person is shot, officials say
    The State4 days ago
    The largest school district in SC, hit hard by Helene, reopens soon. Here’s what to know
    The State2 days ago
    More new houses: Columbia-area neighborhood continues to grow with townhouse plan
    The State3 days ago
    Biltmore Estate ravaged by Hurricane Helene: before and after
    Fox Business5 days ago
    South Carolina Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    97.5 WCOS2 days ago
    A well-known Lexington restaurant that was temporarily closed announces reopening date
    The State3 days ago
    How SC residents can make sure they get their FEMA money after Hurricane Helene
    The State11 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena5 days ago
    South Carolina Football Coach Tells Key Player To Walk After Redshirt Request
    BroBible2 days ago
    Woman neglected teen girl with diabetes until she died, South Carolina cops say
    The State6 hours ago
    Groucho’s will reopen this Columbia-area location that’s been closed for more than a year
    The State13 hours ago
    NC police make arrest in shooting death of former Clemson WR Diondre Overton
    The State2 days ago
    The leader of South Carolina’s Commerce Department to get pay increase. Here’s how much
    The State2 days ago
    We asked Richland 1 school board candidates about issues that matter. Read our full Q&As.
    The State1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy