    Waves of mosquitoes coming for SC after Helene. Here’s when, what to expect

    By Patrick McCreless,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vyjc4_0vsibHdi00

    As if power outages and flooding weren’t bad enough.

    Here come the mosquitoes.

    Helene left a path of destruction across large parts of South Carolina, resulting in more than 30 deaths, massive power outages, downed trees and flooding. Flooding in particular can be a concern, not just from the damage it causes to homes, but by its ability to produce an influx of mosquitoes.

    Nuisance mosquitoes after hurricanes

    According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention , “an increase in nuisance or floodwater mosquito populations is expected in the weeks after flooding.”

    The agency notes that in general, these nuisance mosquitoes do not spread germs that can make people sick.

    However, there typically are very large populations of mosquitoes after hurricane flooding, which can be extremely irritating and make outside recovery work more difficult, the CDC states.

    The CDC adds that though less common, the number of mosquitoes that can spread viruses may increase two weeks after a hurricane.

    “These mosquitoes can increase in areas that did not flood but received more rainfall than usual,” the CDC states.

    4 worst types of mosquitoes in SC

    There are at least 61 different species of mosquitoes that buzz around South Carolina every year, according to the S.C. Department of Public Health . The pesky insects cause annoying, itchy bites, but the real problem is their potential to carry and spread diseases. Only certain species of mosquitoes carry diseases though.

    Here are four of the worst species of mosquitoes in South Carolina because of their aggressiveness and or ability to carry dangerous diseases.

    Asian tiger mosquito: Asian tiger mosquitoes can be identified by their black and white markings. They also have a single silvery-white line on the backs of their torsos. They are among the more prevalent biting species in South Carolina. They can transmit pathogens and viruses like the West Nile Virus and can cause heartworm in dogs and cats.

    Aedes aegypti mosquito: They can be identified by the unique silvery-white scale bands on their legs and their U-shaped abdomens.

    They are known to transmit several diseases, including the Zika virus, Dengue fever, Mayaro and Yellow fever.

    Anopheles quadrimaculatus mosquito: The mosquito’s name, quadrimaculatus, is Latin for “four-spotted,” and refers to the scaly pattern on its wings, which creates four distinct patches that can be seen by the naked eye. It is known to transmit the West Nile virus, Malaria and heartworm.

    Southern house mosquito: It is a medium-sized, brown mosquito that lives throughout the southern U.S. states. It prefers to feed at night and can spread diseases such as Lymphatic filariasis , St. Louis encephalitis , Zika and the West Nile virus.

    Mosquito protection

    People tend to spend more time outdoors when cleaning up after a hurricane or flood, meaning they’re more likely to be bitten by mosquitoes. Here are tips on how to protect yourself and your family.

    • Use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents.
    • When applying repellent on children, put it first onto your hands, then apply it to a child’s face.
    • Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.
    • Wear clothing and gear treated with permethrin.
    • Dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs.
    • Cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting.
    • If you are using sunscreen, apply it first and insect repellent second.
    • Control mosquitoes at home by using screens on windows and doors.
    • Remove water-holding containers outside that could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    chuck
    1d ago
    clean your porch, side walks patios door ways with pine sol, mosquitos don't like the smell ,also plant lots of marigolds ,they don't like them either, not a guarantee but it helps alot ✌️
    Patricia Garrett
    1d ago
    Mosquitos bites through your clothing
    View all comments
