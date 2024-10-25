Democrat Errington faces challenge from Republican Dillon in House District 34 race

MUNCIE, Ind. — Democrat Sue Errington is seeking election to a seventh term representing District 34 in the Indiana House of Representatives.

Her Republican opponent is Susan Dillon, a registered nurse.

The candidates were emailed questions by The Star Press. Here are their responses:

Name: Sue Errington

Political party: Democrat

Age: 82

Occupation: State representative, House District 34; retired public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky

Residence: Muncie

Why are you running for office?

I want to continue to be a voice in the Indiana General Assembly for the people of my district. As a member of the minority party, when the majority party proposes legislation that I think will benefit Hoosiers, I vote for it. When I disagree, I speak up and propose alternatives.

I’m also running to continue to assist constituents overcome state government red tape when they ask for help. For example, in July the Family and Social Services Administration rolled out the new Pathways waiver for seniors who want to continue to live at home or in assisted living. It encourages them to spend down to become Medicaid-eligible. It includes a 10,500-slot waitlist and currently 9,247 Hoosiers are on it, yet FSSA only approves 800 a month. This “forever waitlist” leaves seniors trapped on a seemingly endless waitlist, unable to receive necessary care. Besides meeting with affected constituents, I’ve written a letter to the governor imploring him to address the issue before it is too late.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

Work to overturn Indiana’s near total ban on abortion. Women should make their own reproductive health decisions, not politicians. Support public education from pre-K to college, including paying educators a competitive wage and showing them the respect they deserve. Support our local economy by raising the minimum wage and bringing more well-paying jobs and high-quality, affordable child care to Muncie.

Name: Susan Dillon

Political party: Republican

Age: 57

Occupation: Registered nurse

Residence: Muncie

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Indiana state representative, District 34, with the goal of driving positivechange for Muncie through effective legislation. My focus is on promoting meaningful laws andpolicies that address the diverse issues our community faces. I am not running to push apolitical agenda or to simply hold a seat for my party. When we concentrate on divisive,controversial issues, it hinders progress in areas where we can find common ground. Mycommitment to meaningful, bipartisan legislation reflects my dedication to serving our entirecommunity.I dedicate countless hours volunteering as a board member for community organizations,connecting people with resources and promoting collaboration through outreach efforts. Duringmy time in the community, I have compiled a list of legislative ideas based on my observationsand input from community members. I am eager to take these ideas to the Statehouse toadvocate for Muncie.As a registered nurse since 1990, I bring over three decades of health-care experience and holda master’s degree in nursing education. My recent roles in health care include director of clinical education at Majestic Care, administrative director at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital, adjunct clinical nursing instructor for Indiana Wesleyan University and RN case manager at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.My personal life is grounded in strong family bonds and faith. I have been happily married to myhusband, David, for 33 years. Together, we raised five children and enjoy being grandparents. Iam an active member of Grace Baptist Church. My faith provides a foundation for my service.

What are your three top goals, if elected?

Drive positive legislative change for Muncie. Nurture collaborative efforts to advocate on behalf of our community. Increase access to information regarding legislative activities that are of interest to ourcommunity.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Democrat Errington faces challenge from Republican Dillon in House District 34 race