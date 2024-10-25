Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Press

    Democrat Errington faces challenge from Republican Dillon in House District 34 race

    By Star Press,

    2 days ago

    MUNCIE, Ind. — Democrat Sue Errington is seeking election to a seventh term representing District 34 in the Indiana House of Representatives.

    Her Republican opponent is Susan Dillon, a registered nurse.

    The candidates were emailed questions by The Star Press. Here are their responses:

    Name: Sue Errington

    Political party: Democrat

    Age: 82

    Occupation: State representative, House District 34; retired public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky

    Residence: Muncie

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpGqs_0wLRb1dc00

    Why are you running for office?

    I want to continue to be a voice in the Indiana General Assembly for the people of my district. As a member of the minority party, when the majority party proposes legislation that I think will benefit Hoosiers, I vote for it. When I disagree, I speak up and propose alternatives.

    I’m also running to continue to assist constituents overcome state government red tape when they ask for help. For example, in July the Family and Social Services Administration rolled out the new Pathways waiver for seniors who want to continue to live at home or in assisted living. It encourages them to spend down to become Medicaid-eligible. It includes a 10,500-slot waitlist and currently 9,247 Hoosiers are on it, yet FSSA only approves 800 a month. This “forever waitlist” leaves seniors trapped on a seemingly endless waitlist, unable to receive necessary care. Besides meeting with affected constituents, I’ve written a letter to the governor imploring him to address the issue before it is too late.

    What are your top three goals, if elected?

    1. Work to overturn Indiana’s near total ban on abortion. Women should make their own reproductive health decisions, not politicians.
    2. Support public education from pre-K to college, including paying educators a competitive wage and showing them the respect they deserve.
    3. Support our local economy by raising the minimum wage and bringing more well-paying jobs and high-quality, affordable child care to Muncie.

    Name: Susan Dillon

    Political party: Republican

    Age: 57

    Occupation: Registered nurse

    Residence: Muncie

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpY9x_0wLRb1dc00

    Why are you running for office?

    I am running for Indiana state representative, District 34, with the goal of driving positivechange for Muncie through effective legislation. My focus is on promoting meaningful laws andpolicies that address the diverse issues our community faces. I am not running to push apolitical agenda or to simply hold a seat for my party. When we concentrate on divisive,controversial issues, it hinders progress in areas where we can find common ground. Mycommitment to meaningful, bipartisan legislation reflects my dedication to serving our entirecommunity.I dedicate countless hours volunteering as a board member for community organizations,connecting people with resources and promoting collaboration through outreach efforts. Duringmy time in the community, I have compiled a list of legislative ideas based on my observationsand input from community members. I am eager to take these ideas to the Statehouse toadvocate for Muncie.As a registered nurse since 1990, I bring over three decades of health-care experience and holda master’s degree in nursing education. My recent roles in health care include director of clinical education at Majestic Care, administrative director at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital, adjunct clinical nursing instructor for Indiana Wesleyan University and RN case manager at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.My personal life is grounded in strong family bonds and faith. I have been happily married to myhusband, David, for 33 years. Together, we raised five children and enjoy being grandparents. Iam an active member of Grace Baptist Church. My faith provides a foundation for my service.

    What are your three top goals, if elected?

    1. Drive positive legislative change for Muncie.
    2. Nurture collaborative efforts to advocate on behalf of our community.
    3. Increase access to information regarding legislative activities that are of interest to ourcommunity.

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Democrat Errington faces challenge from Republican Dillon in House District 34 race

    Related Search

    Healthcare for seniorsPolitical party affiliationPlanned ParenthoodPublic policy debatesSue ErringtonSusan Dillon

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Vicki
    1d ago
    awesome! ty for info. thinking about 8 board members and their names on our community news letter every month. Had I known.....well liked here. All ages. Had I known.....Truly that helps. Family business ty, because I have noticed. Our prayers are answered as a former dem as well. you know heights matters in all ages. watching out my window. the younger 2 and sister can hold thr ladder, and perhaps a board member...since salary is such a concern. age matters too. Spirit soul and body.! God bless.
    Darryl Collins
    1d ago
    Sue Errington will do absolutely NOTHING for the people. I say that from first hand experience when the WorkOne people erred in my unemployment claim mathematics and erroneously accused me of fraud and threatened me with incarceration, when in all Truth, after a brief investigation by the judge advocate in charge simply found the error on the work one staff part of misplacing a decimal point, but still made ne pay it all back after stating on the recording he was taking, that Work One should have eaten the loss and chalk it up to their own error. I asked Sue Errington for help and She Did NOTHING to help me. I Had Children and my wife at home To care for and was forced to go without help!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Opinion: Denver case managers can't solve homelessness
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    2024 election guide: U.S. Senate candidates Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy