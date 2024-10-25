Muncie man, a former Henry County jail officer, faces federal count over abuse of inmate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Muncie man who had worked as a corrections officer at the Henry County Jail now faces a federal charge over his alleged abuse of a prisoner.

Curtis Lavon Doughty, 27, is accused of shooting a prisoner in the back with a gun that fires "pepper balls," which burst and create a cloud of pepper irritant. The incident allegedly happened Feb. 13.

According to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice, inmates at the New Castle jail had been moved into a holding area in the facility's recreation yard while cells were being searched "for contraband."

When an inmate, who was seated, turned his head away from a wall he had been directed to face, "Doughty, without warning, shot his pepper ball gun at point blank range into the inmate's spine," the release said.

The incident caused "bodily injury to the inmate."

Prisoners reported the incident to a jail commander, and Doughty was removed from duty that day and fired the following day.

After Henry County sheriff's deputies conducted an investigation, Doughty was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail, in Henry Circuit Court 3.

However, the case was later referred to federal authorities, and FBI agents joined in the investigation.

Doughty was charged this month in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis with deprivation of rights under color of law, which carries up to 10 years in federal prison.

In a court document signed on Oct. 11, Doughty agreed to enter a guilty plea to that charge.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

