    • The Star Press

    'Yoga is for EveryBody' event planned for Saturday at Minnetrista

    By Star Press,

    2 days ago

    MUNCIE, Ind. — Minnetrista Museum & Gardens has announced a community yoga event, Yoga is for EveryBody, set for Saturday, Oct. 26, on the scenic East Lawn.

    The inclusive Vinyasa yoga class, led by Che’Reese Anderson, is designed for participants aged 13 and up, "celebrating diversity and well-being for all," according to a news release.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5Kms_0wLRTBsZ00

    The event had been planned outdoors on Sept. 28 but was postponed because of bad weather. Saturday's event will be held indoors.

    According to the release, Vinyasa yoga, known for its creative sequences that link breath with movement, "offers a flowing and dynamic practice that adapts to the needs of each individual. "

    “We believe that yoga is a practice for everyone, regardless of your experience level, body type or background,” Anderson said in the release. “This event is about embracing our shared humanity and celebrating the strength, flexibility, and peace that resides within each of us.”

    Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat (or beach towel), and to wear comfortable clothing. The class will begin at 1 p.m. and last for about one hour. This event is free and open to the public.

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 'Yoga is for EveryBody' event planned for Saturday at Minnetrista

