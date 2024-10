Republican Brand, Democrat Wright to square off in District 1 commissioners race

MUNCIE, Ind. — District 1 will have a new Delaware County commissioner in 2025.

Republican Stephen Brand unseated incumbent James King in their party's May primary. Brand's Democratic challenger in the Nov. 5 election is Ashley Wright.

The candidates were emailed questions by The Star Press. Here are their responses:

Name: Ashley Wright

Political party: Democrat

Age: 39

Occupation: Director of sales at Courtyard by Marriott at the Horizon Convention Center

Residence: Muncie

Why are you running for office?

I have always loved being involved with our community. I want to use my experience to continue to improve Delaware County and bring more jobs to our area.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

1. Have a better working relationship with the city of Muncie. Partnering to tackle our tough issues will bring more resources/options to the table while saving taxpayers money.

2. Reach out to each department head and ask what they need. I want to take care of the county employees and give them the tools they need to efficiently do the job and make sure they are fairly compensated. I know it was very difficult to balance the budget for 2024, but the employees are a priority for me.

3. I would like to look into Delaware County having its own grant writer. Someone that could help our department heads keep track of the data or requirements to obtain future grant funds.

Name: Stephen Brand

Political Party: Republican

Age: 55

Occupation: Retired advanced manufacturing executive

Residence: Monroe Township, Delaware County

Why are you running for office?

This is another opportunity to utilize my leadership competencies and organizational skills. I have both the willingness and ability to modernize organizations.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

Work more closely with the city, county council and surrounding counties by holding regular coordination meetings. Public safety. Providing our law enforcement and courts with the resources they need to improve our prevention of crime. Economic development infrastructure. We need to grow our population. This is only achievable with more housing, and a lot of it. If you have housing, people will come. If you have people, businesses will come. We want people who work in Delaware County to live in Delaware County. Live where you work and spend where you live.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Republican Brand, Democrat Wright to square off in District 1 commissioners race