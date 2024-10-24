Open in App
    • The Star Press

    Republican Prescott, Democrat Bartlett again nominees in House District 33

    By Star Press,

    2 days ago

    MUNCIE, Ind. — Republican J.D. Prescott of Randolph County is seeking election to a fourth term representing District 33 in the Indiana House of Representatives.

    He faces a challenge from Democrat John Bartlett, a Blackford County resident who was also Prescott's opponent in the 2022 election.

    The district includes Randolph County, Blackford County, eastern Delaware County and a portion of northeast Henry County.

    The candidates were emailed questions by The Star Press. Here are Bartlett's responses:

    Name: John Bartlett

    Political party: Democrat

    Age: 53

    Occupation: IT Service

    Residence: Rural Blackford County

    Why are you running for office?

    I am running because I believe that rural Indiana has had enough of continually falling behind. We have been at 0.5 percent under the national GDP average growth for 20 years. Our communities have lost good-paying jobs. Our education level has declined, which is caused in large part by dictating curriculum, which doesn't promote innovative thinking and sending $10.5 million dollars of the funding for the district's public schools to the metro counties to fund their private schools in the form of vouchers. Our health care has become run by monopolies, which have gone unchecked in their drive for profits, making our local health care the most expensive with the lowest quality of care in the country. Due to the Toll Road lease from 2006, we lost our prime source of road repair funding, which wasn't replaced until 2018 at the cost of a 35-cent-per-gallon gas tax. Our roads have crumbled, and now we are finally getting state road repair (all of them at the same time it seems), but we still need $2.5 billion to fix our county roads.

    I am also running to make sense of property taxes. The policy needs to be adjusted to find a formula that is both fair to landowners (homeowners, farmers, landlords and businesses) and does not underfund our local governments and schools.

    What are your top three goals, if elected?

    I want to get rural and small town Indiana back on a path to economic success, making our communities attractive for businesses to locate here by:

    1. Creating an environment for education where we are building a brain trust instead of a brain drain so that businesses will not have an undereducated workforce to hire from. Let's do this by eliminating vouchers which drain money from our local school districts and encourage critical thinking skills instead of dictating curriculum which prevents innovation.
    2. Taking on the health-care monopolies and get them to provide care to our communities like they used to when we had community hospitals.
    3. Figure out how to get our transportation and infrastructure system on track to be ready for our future.

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Republican Prescott, Democrat Bartlett again nominees in House District 33

