    • The Star Press

    5 vying for 3 at-large seats on Delaware County Council

    By Star Press,

    2 days ago

    MUNCIE, Ind. — Five candidates, including two Republican incumbents, are seeking election to the three at-large seats on Delaware County Council.

    The Republican nominees are incumbents Jessica Piper and Eugene Whitehead, along with Brad Bookout, the economic development director for Delaware County, who previously served two council terms as a Democrat.

    Delaware County Democrats have two nominees for at-large council seats, former Muncie City Council member Roger Overbey and Chris Musick.

    The candidates were emailed questions by The Star Press. Musick and Piper did not respond to the request. Here are the responses received from Overbey, Bookout and Whitehead:

    Name: Roger Overbey

    Political Party: Democrat

    Age: 71

    Occupation: Retired

    Residence: Muncie

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sZqv_0wIP8l1k00

    Why are you running for office?

    I am running for office because I enjoy serving. I have been involved in politics most of my life, mostly behind the scenes. I have been on numerous boards and a member of many service organizations. I love Muncie and Delaware County, and I would like to continue being an active member of a governing body that makes it function. I have been on the city council and the city's board of works and on a congressional labor advisory board.  As a moderate ... I have been able to work with people no matter what political party they are affiliated with.

    What are your top three goals, if elected?

    My top goals are to help the county be fiscally responsible and grow. We need more jobs and better jobs with good working conditions. I would like to see Delaware County start moving back to the day where our young people had a chance at having a good job and or career with decent wages and benefits, with hope for the future. I also want to see local labor have a fair shake at getting to work locally. We need to be responsible to our constituents who are the taxpayers and remember we serve them.

    Name: Bradley T. Bookout

    Political Party: Republican

    Age: 51

    Occupation: Economic development consultant

    Residence: Delaware County

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOhH8_0wIP8l1k00

    Why are you running for office?

    I will bring integrity, professionalism and respect for others to my role on the County Council.

    What are your top three goals, if elected?

    Like all residents in Delaware County, I want to see roads paved, wages increase and our tax base grow.  I look forward to continuing to make Delaware County a wonderful place to live, work, and raise our families.

    Name: Eugene Whitehead

    Party: Republican

    Age: 46

    Occupation: Farmer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Vi9K_0wIP8l1k00

    Why are you running for office?

    I want our communities in Delaware County to thrive and succeed. My family and I have lived and farmed near Prairie Creek Reservoir before the reservoir was constructed. We have been and continue to volunteer and be involved in the community for generations with my grandfather helping to build the original Harris Chapel Church, my father serving on the school board, and my mother being on the Ivy Tech state board. I have a great amount of pride in serving our communities as I have served on many local and state boards prior to being on the county council. I believe that running for county council continues my ideals of being involved to help improve the community in order to hopefully better the lives of those who live in Delaware County.

    What are your top three goals, if elected?

    1. As a councilman, I would like to continue to maintain a balanced county budget that does not require borrowing money, as well as keep government from growing beyond the scope of the services and necessities that are required.
    2. I want to encourage growth in our cities, towns and rural communities for businesses to retain and expand their employee base, and for new business to bring reliable, well-paying employment.
    3. I want my family, friends, neighbors, and all who live in Delaware County to be proud of their hometown where they can live, work, play, raise a family and enjoy their lives. By being elected to the county council, I would have the opportunity to make this goal a reality.

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 5 vying for 3 at-large seats on Delaware County Council

