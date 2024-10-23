Incumbent Rowray, challenger Gift square off in House District 35 race

MUNCIE, Ind. — Republican Elizabeth Rowray is seeking a third term representing Indiana House District 35.

Rowray is president and CEO of the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce.

Her Democratic opponent is Phil Gift, a retired registered nurse from Gaston.

The candidates were emailed questions by The Star Press. Rowray did not respond to the request. Here are the responses received from Gift.

Name: Phil Gift

Political party: Democrat

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired registered nurse

Residence: Gaston

Why are you running for office?

I decided to run for Indiana House District 35 after seeing an out-of-control supermajority Republican party pass draconian legislation that we all knew was not the preference of most Hoosiers, specifically, taking away a woman’s right to choose. They also refused to place other issues on the ballot that they knew were popular with most Hoosiers. They decided to prioritize their personal views and ignore most of their constituents' preferences by refusing a ballot referendum. I sincerely believe in majority rule, and when we have elected officials who prioritize their personal preferences over the preferences of the majority of their constituents, it is time for them to go.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

My top three priorities will be:

1. A woman’s right to choose. Taking away the right of a woman to have autonomy over her own body is one of the most significant human rights violations in the history of our country. Every woman deserves to have independence and control over her own body, including family planning and access to abortion services.

2. Cannabis legalization in Indiana. Every state around us has legalized cannabis; collectively, they took in about a billion dollars in cannabis tax revenue last year. However, we have a Republican super-majority that refuses to place this issue on the ballot. When I was working as an RN patient care manager at the VA, it was during a time when providers were forced to cut back on the number of narcotic analgesics they were providing, and I had several veterans reply to me, “It doesn’t matter, I will just head up to Michigan.” It makes no sense that any Hoosier who travels to any of our surrounding states and purchases a substance legal in that state to be subject to arrest, prosecution, fines and possible jail time for possessing the same substance when they arrive back in their home state, particularly when most residents of Indiana do not share that view.3. America’s robust public education system made America great, and this is how we became “the shining city on the hill,” as Ronald Reagan eloquently said in 1989. It is imperative to America’s future and Indiana's welfare and economic growth to maintain a robust, well-funded public education system and ensure that all education tax dollars go to our public schools, not private for-profit ones. Last year, over $600,000,000 went to school vouchers; not 1 cent of that money went to your already financially strapped public schools. I will strongly support public school funding and eliminating the voucher system.

