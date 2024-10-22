IHSAA volleyball sectionals: How did Muncie-area high school teams fare in the postseason?

Below are the IHSAA volleyball sectionals results and available statistics for 17 Muncie-area teams from last week. At least one Muncie-area team in each class, 4A-1A, won a sectional championship, and five total advanced to regionals.

Sectionals began on Oct. 15 and continued on Oct. 17 and 19. Sectional champions will compete at regionals on Oct. 26, and semi-states will follow on Nov. 2. The four state championship matchups will be held in Muncie on Nov. 9 at Ball State's Worthen Arena.

Tuesday, Oct. 15: First Round

Class 1A

Cowan def. Tri-Central, 3-0 (25-5, 25-17, 25-18)

The Blackhawks won their first postseason matchup in straight sets. Sophomore Savannah Hall and senior Allie Trimble led the way with six kills apiece.

Thursday, Oct. 17: First Round

Class 4A

Yorktown def. Pendleton Heights, 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-16)

Yorktown got its postseason started with a sweep of host Pendleton Heights. Senior Shanese Williams had 12 kills on 20 attack attempts for an impressive 60% kill percentage.

Class 3A

New Castle def. Hamilton Heights, 3-2 (25-27, 12-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-11)

After going down 2-0, the Trojans stormed back to take the match against Hamilton Heights. Senior Lauren Wilson had 33 kills, while junior Elysah Williams set a New Castle school record with 58 assists.

Class 2A

Muncie Burris def. Eastbrook, 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-9)

The defending Class 2A state champs won their first postseason match in straight sets. Senior Lilly Howell had 16 kills, nine digs and three blocks.

Shenandoah lost to Union County, 1-3 (13-25, 26-24, 12-25, 25-27)

Shenandoah was eliminated from the postseason with a 3-1 loss at the hands of Union County.

Class 1A

Wes-Del lost to Northfield, 0-3 (13-25, 18-25, 13-25)

The Warriors' season came to an end in straight sets against Northfield. Senior Amelia-Hudson Roberts recorded eight kills.

Daleville def. Southern Wells, 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-21)

Daleville started the season strong in front of a home crowd with a first-round sweep of Southern Wells. Sophomore Maddie Rees had an excellent performance with 25 kills on 50 attack attempts.

Union (Modoc) def. Union City, 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-18)

The Rockets got their postseason started with a sweep of Union City. Senior Glory Ellis led the way with 11 kills.

Blue River Valley def. Cambridge City Lincoln, 3-1 (25-13, 29-27, 21-25, 25-14)

Blue River Valley took down Cambridge City Lincoln in four sets. Senior Kynslee Davis recorded 19 kills.

Saturday, Oct. 19: Semifinals

Class 4A

Muncie Central lost to Greenfield-Central, 0-3 (15-25, 18-25, 16-25)

Muncie Central lost its sectional opener to Greenfield-Central in straight sets.

Yorktown def. Mount Vernon, 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12)

The Tigers advanced to the Section 9 championship with a 3-1 win over Mount Vernon. Senior Charlotte Vinson led the way with 28 kills, five aces and two blocks.

Class 3A

Jay County def. Connersville, 3-1

The Patriots advanced to the sectional final with a 3-1 win over Connersville. Juniors Maria Hemmelgarn (10 kills, five blocks) and Mya Kunkler (nine kills, eight blocks) led the way for Jay County.

New Castle def. Delta, 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-13)

The Trojans knocked Delta out in straight sets to advance to the Section 24 championship in their home gym.

Class 2A

Muncie Burris def. Blackford, 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-14)

Burris advanced to the Section 40 championship with a sweep over Blackford. Senior Lilly Howell had nine kills, while junior Mya Trammell and sophomore Ja'Maria Jackson added six kills each.

Wapahani def. Madison-Grant, 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-21)

The Raiders got their postseason started with a straight sets victory over Madison-Grant to set up a matchup with Burris in the Section 40 championship.

Winchester Community def. Hagerstown, 3-2 (25-17, 17-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8)

The Golden Falcons went down 2-1 in their postseason opener but battled back to defeat host Hagerstown in five sets and advance to the Section 44 championship.

Class 1A

Cowan lost to North Miami, 0-3 (17-25, 19-25, 16-25)

The Blackhawks' season came to an end with a sweep at the hands of North Miami.

Daleville def. Northfield, 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21)

Daleville advanced to the Section 55 championship with a 3-1 win over Northfield. Sophomore Maddie Rees led the team with 23 kills.

Monroe Central lost to Seton Catholic, 0-3 (19-25, 14-25, 7-25)

The Golden Bears lost in straight sets to Seton Catholic in the semifinal.

Blue River Valley def. Union (Modoc), 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-8)

The Vikings won in straight sets to advance to the Section 56 championship, where they will take on Seton Catholic. Seniors Kynslee Davis and Ava Loveless and sophomore Lily Williams had seven kills each.

Saturday, October 19: Sectional Championships

Class 4A

Yorktown def. Greenfield-Central, 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-14)

Yorktown won its fifth consecutive sectional title by sweeping Greenfield-Central. Senior Charlotte Vinson had 18 kills, four aces and three blocks in the final.

Class 3A

New Castle def. Jay County, 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 25-13)

New Castle won the Section 24 title in front of a home crowd with a 3-1 win over Jay County. Senior Lauren Wilson had 22 kills, and junior setter Elysah Williams had 45 assists. The Trojans have won a section title in back-to-back seasons.

Class 2A

Muncie Burris def. Wapahani, 3-1 (23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20)

The defending 2A state champions are headed back to regionals, as Burris took down Wapahani to avenge its regular season loss and claim the Section 40 title. Senior Lilly Howell had 24 kills, and sophomore Ja'Maria Jackson had eight blocks.

Winchester Community def. Centerville, 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-18)

The Golden Falcons claimed the Section 44 title with a sweep of Centerville. Sophomore Auden Hummel had 20 kills in the final.

Class 1A

Daleville def. North Miami, 3-2 (23-25, 25-19, 25-11, 23-25, 15-10)

Daleville won the Section 55 title in its home gym with a hard fought win over North Miami in five sets. Sophomore Maddie Rees had 32 kills, while senior Trishell Johnson added 22 kills and five aces. Senior Cassidy Rees had 60 assists.

Blue River Valley lost to Seton Catholic, 0-3 (12-25, 20-25, 21-25)

The Vikings season came to an end with a loss to Seton Catholic in straight sets. Senior Kynslee Davis and sophomore Autumn West each had six kills.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press