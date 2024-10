Muncie resident accused of sexually assaulting homeless man

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie resident has been accused of sexually assaulting a homeless man he had invited into his home.

Timothy Shane Wilson, 45, was preliminarily charged with two counts of rape, along with sexual battery and criminal confinement.

His accuser told Muncie police that Wilson on Thursday night invited him to stay at his South Mulberry Street apartment "due to it being cold outside."

The man said Wilson twice sexually assaulted him early Friday while refusing him "the opportunity to leave."

The man was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for an examination.

A police officer said Wilson at first denied any sexual activity had taken place, but he later said it had occurred and had been consensual.

Investigators received a warrant to take a sample of Wilson's DNA.

The Muncie resident continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Monday under a $50,000 bond. The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed.

According to court records, Wilson has been convicted of domestic battery four times.

