    • The Star Press

    Workshop on solar energy set for Thursday at Shrine Club

    By Star Press,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOdGP_0wGneiD200

    MUNCIE, Ind. — The Center for Energy Education will sponsor a “Solar 101 Community Workshop” from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Murpah Shrine Club, 3671 N. Shrine Road.

    The workshop is open to the public and free, according to a news release.

    Reservations for the workshop, which will include food, are required. Interested people may make a reservation by sending an email to lisa.dan@center4ee.org or by calling 574-806-4898.

    The workshop will examine the development of utility-scale solar, the environmental considerations for solar technology and the economic impact of utility-scale solar projects.

    The Center for Energy Education is a nonprofit organization located in northeastern North Carolina. It is a hub for renewable energy research, education and workforce development for the eastern and Midwestern United States.

    For more information, visit center4ee.org or call 252-541-3004.

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Workshop on solar energy set for Thursday at Shrine Club

