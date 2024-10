Police: Muncie man battered case worker after failed bid to submit bogus urine sample

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Muncie man accused of battering a Blackford County Community Corrections official after a failed bid to submit a bogus urine sample.

According to an affidavit filed in Blackford Circuit Court, Wyman Robert Beaty, 36 — on electronic home detention after pleading guilty to auto theft in June — on Oct. 10 went to the Blackford County Community Corrections office to submit a court-ordered urine sample for a drug test.

A Hartford City police officer reported that a Community Corrections case manager saw that Beaty had an "anatomically correct 3D model of the male genitalia" that was being used to submit a sample of "presumptive clean urine" rather than his own.

When the case manager confronted Beaty and indicated he would call for police, Beaty removed the "fake penis" and flushed it down a toilet, then pushed the case manager down before fleeing from the building, the affidavit said.

The case manager reported he suffered an injured finger and a skinned knee in the fall.

Beaty allegedly broke a door handle during his escape. Investigators said that after fleeing from the office, Beaty removed the ankle bracelet that allowed him to participate in the home detention program. It was found along Indiana 3 on Hartford City's south side.

The Muncie man was charged Monday in Blackford Circuit Court with failure to return to lawful detention, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, battery against a public safety official, obstruction of justice, possession of a device used to interfere with a drug or alcohol screen and two counts of criminal mischief.

Beaty is set to stand trial Jan. 20 in Delaware Circuit Court 3 on three counts filed against him in December 2022: auto theft, theft and resisting law enforcement.

According to court records, he has also been convicted of crimes including auto theft, burglary, receiving stolen property and theft.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Muncie man battered case worker after failed bid to submit bogus urine sample