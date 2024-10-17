Open in App
    Muncie mother arrested after allegedly leaving child unattended at local Walmart store

    By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press,

    2 days ago

    MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie mother was arrested on neglect and drug-related charges after she allegedly left her young son unattended at a local Walmart store.

    Sabryna Ashley Rose Godby, 25, was taken into custody Monday night at the Walmart store at 1501 E. 29th St.

    Muncie police said Godby's child was "running around the store" while his mother was locked in the store's family bathroom for more than an hour.

    When Godby emerged from the restroom, Walmart employees told police she was "on the nod."

    A city officer reported the Muncie woman showed indications — including slurred speech and "constricted pupils that did not react to light" — of being "under the influence of a narcotic analgesic."

    Police said a bottle of Oxycodone pills — prescribed to a man who had been in the Delaware County Jail since Oct. 4 — was found in Godby's purse.

    The prescription had been filled on Monday, and only 33 of 120 pills prescribed remained in the bottle, according to an affidavit.

    Police were told that while Godby was locked in the family restroom, her son followed a person he did not know into a men's restroom. Indiana Department of Child Services officials were called to take custody of the child.

    Godby, arrested on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of a controlled substance, continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Wednesday under a $7,500 bond.

    The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed.

    The Muncie woman was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Jay Superior Court in June 2018.

    Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

    Sara Baldridge
    1d ago
    I pray they get this child out of this mess. I'm sure he will be given back though.
