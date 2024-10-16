Open in App
    The Star Press

    Author Hena Khan to visit Ball State as 2024 Writer in Residence

    By Star Press,

    2 days ago

    MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University’s Writer-in-Residence program returns for a third year with a new featured guest, award-winning author Hena Khan.

    Khan is the author of multiple picture books and middle-grade novels targeted at readers aged 8 to 12. Her stories often center around her culture, community, friendship and family, drawing from her personal experiences.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W836I_0w8oHlTO00

    During her multi-day stay at Ball State — Oct. 28 to 30 — Khan will meet to read, write, learn and talk with students in Muncie’s public schools and after-school programs. She will also engage in discussions with community members about books and storytelling, according to a Ball State news release.

    Hundreds of school-aged children in the community will receive copies of Khan’s books, including "We Are Big Time," a graphic novel that celebrates female Muslim athletes: "Super You! Power of Invisibility," a pick-your-path adventure story, and "Drawing Deena," a novel that explores adolescent anxiety through the experiences of a young artist.

    Events featuring Khan that are free and open to the community include "Writing for Young People, a Creative Writing Workshop," at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, and "Hena Khan and Ashley C. Ford in Conversation," at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

    Both public events will be in the ballroom of the L.A. Pittenger Student Center on Ball State’s campus, with parking available adjacent to the building.

    Khan’s visit to Ball State is sponsored by the creative writing program in the Department of English, with support from the Efroymson Family Fund, the College of Sciences and Humanities, and Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns' office.

    “I am grateful to our generous donors and our dedicated faculty and staff who make this meaningful program possible,” Mearns said in the release. “Meeting an author can be a transformative experience for young readers.”

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Author Hena Khan to visit Ball State as 2024 Writer in Residence

