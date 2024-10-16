Portland man accused of battering, confining, threatening woman

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man is accused of confining, beating and threatening to kill a female acquaintance.

Michael Douglas Malyska, 29, is charged in Jay Circuit Court with battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and two counts of criminal confinement.

According to an affidavit, the woman told Portland police Malyska on Sept. 29 attacked her in their home and threatened to kill her and her 7-year-old son.

The woman described Malyska as "very anxious and paranoid" at the time of the attack.

She said the Portland man used the butt of a rifle to beat her, striking her face, stomach and arms.

A Portland police officer reported the woman had "several bruises on her neck, arm and face."

She also said at a later point the same day, Malyska said she had "disrespected" him and punched her "over and over," along with choking her into unconsciousness. She said he refused to allow to leave their home for several hours.

Investigators recovered a .22-caliber rifle from the front porch of the couple's home.

When arrested, Malyska declined to give police a statement about the woman's allegations.

A trial date has not yet been set. The two confinement charges against Malyska are Level 3 felonies carrying maximum 16-year sentences.

The Portland man in July 2022 was convicted of maintaining a common nuisance in another Jay Circuit Court case. Court records reflect he was also convicted of intimidation in Marion County in February 2022.

