    Indy man arrested after leading state police on chase in Henry County

    By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press,

    2 days ago

    NEW CASTLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested this week after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on a chase that ended with a crash.

    Kevin DaVante Kemp, 30, was arrested on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

    According to an ISP news release, a trooper tried to pull over Kemp's vehicle for speeding on Interstate 70 near the 119-mile marker about 8 a.m. Sunday.

    Kemp allegedly refused to stop and then fled southbound on Indiana 3. State police said he turned eastbound on U.S. 40 and then onto Henry County Road 225 East.

    He then reportedly ran a stop sign before crashing into a ditch at Henry County Road 700 South.

    More: Ohio man arrested after leading Muncie police on chase

    A juvenile male was in Kemp's vehicle at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

    The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Henry County Sheriff's Department were also involved in the investigation.

    Kemp continued to be held in the Henry County Jail on Tuesday under a $24,000 surety bond and a $2,300 cash bond.

    The Henry County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

    Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Indy man arrested after leading state police on chase in Henry County

