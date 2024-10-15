Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Press

    Ball State to host public forum on strategic plan Wednesday at Central High School

    By Star Press,

    2 days ago

    MUNCIE, Ind. — In preparation for the next iteration of its strategic plan, "Destination 2040: Our Flight Path," Ball State University will host a public forum "to gather input from the greater community."

    The event — scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Central High School — will serve as an opportunity "to learn about existing partnerships and to help identify ways in which the university and the community can increase their collaborative efforts to help East Central Indiana grow and thrive," according to a release issued by BSU.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVtKS_0w7HM06D00

    The redeveloped plan will be created under the guidance and leadership of a strategic planning committee whose members were selected by Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns.

    This committee "will oversee a consultative process that includes surveys, working groups and open forums designed to inform the university’s updated strategic framework through 2030," the release said.

    The culmination of this strategic planning process will result in the distribution of a draft plan for additional feedback, according to Ball State.

    Learn more about Ball State’s strategic plan online at https://www.bsu.edu/about/strategic-plan .

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ball State to host public forum on strategic plan Wednesday at Central High School

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Major
    1d ago
    Colleges all over the country are failing because of woke policies lead by some of academias finest. Now they want to show their home communities the way.😂😂😂😂😂 I have lived in Muncie for 65 years and can tell you things have never been worse! They have local politicians and ngo’s catering to anyone but their tax paying constituents. Road repairs are horrible, old sanitation lines collapsing in older neighborhoods, and gave our public school system to ball state. Names on the republican and democrat ballots are interchangeable. Nothing but corrupt.
    M
    2d ago
    Muncie will bend over backwards for Ball State because that's where the money is, everything is about Ball State in Muncie that's kind of sad
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy