MUNCIE, Ind. — In preparation for the next iteration of its strategic plan, "Destination 2040: Our Flight Path," Ball State University will host a public forum "to gather input from the greater community."

The event — scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Central High School — will serve as an opportunity "to learn about existing partnerships and to help identify ways in which the university and the community can increase their collaborative efforts to help East Central Indiana grow and thrive," according to a release issued by BSU.

The redeveloped plan will be created under the guidance and leadership of a strategic planning committee whose members were selected by Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns.

This committee "will oversee a consultative process that includes surveys, working groups and open forums designed to inform the university’s updated strategic framework through 2030," the release said.

The culmination of this strategic planning process will result in the distribution of a draft plan for additional feedback, according to Ball State.

Learn more about Ball State’s strategic plan online at https://www.bsu.edu/about/strategic-plan .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ball State to host public forum on strategic plan Wednesday at Central High School