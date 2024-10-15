Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Press

    Parents found unconscious in vehicle with children arrested on neglect charges

    By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press,

    2 days ago

    MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Delaware County residents were arrested on neglect charges Saturday after they were allegedly unconscious when found in a vehicle, accompanied by their 4-year-old twins.

    Kimberly Brooke Dale, 36, and Michael Shaun Dale, 44 — with addresses listed in court documents in Eaton, rural Muncie and Richmond — continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Monday, preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

    Bond for Kimberly Dale was set at $5,000. Michael Dale — also preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without ever receiving a license — was being held under a $12,500 bond.

    According to Ball State University police, an officer was flagged down by a citizen outside the Marathon convenience store at Tillotson and Bethel avenues about 6 p.m. Saturday.

    Witnesses reported two adults in a GMC sport utility vehicle parked "sideways" in the store's parking lot appeared to be "passed out."

    More: Conditions in rural Muncie home containing 3 children, 13 cats lead to neglect arrests

    An officer determined the SUV was still in drive. Two children — determined to be the Dales' 4-year-old son and daughter — were "moving around freely" in the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

    Police said they were able to wake up Michael Dale, found in the driver's seat with a half-eaten sandwich in his hand, and Kimberly Dale, in the front passenger's seat.

    They both indicated they were "just tired and hadn't gotten a lot of sleep because of the children," the court document said.

    Officers said the couple gave inconsistent accounts of where they had been and intended to go.

    Kimberly Dale, who reportedly again passed out while being transported to the jail, indicated she and Michael were being treated for substance addiction and had been prescribed methadone.

    Michael Dale reportedly indicated he had also recently ingested an anti-psychotic medication and eaten THC gummies.

    An officer noted the children had "a lot of dirt on the bottom of their feet and all over their body, like they had not been bathed in a while or had on fresh clothes."

    Police reported finding "a large amount of trash," human feces and urine inside the SUV, along with "numerous flies and what appeared to be maggots."

    The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed as a result of Saturday's events.

    According to court documents, Michael Dale has been convicted of crimes including driving while intoxicated, forgery, fraud, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and sexual misconduct with a minor.

    In July 2023, the Dales were charged with neglect in Wayne Superior Court 1 after the twins were allegedly left alone in the family's home, then in Richmond. However, court records reflect those charges were later dismissed.

    Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Parents found unconscious in vehicle with children arrested on neglect charges

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Anna Ann Love
    19h ago
    36 and 44 years old. Their poor children.
    DillyDally
    1d ago
    Wtf! Why did they get their kids back! What a fucking joke!😡😡😡😡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Forecast: A Winter of Surprises for Indianapolis and Indiana
    jackandkitty.com3 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Man confessed he was high on meth and Xanax when he carjacked woman, ran her over twice: Cops
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Patrick Cheadle's Body Was Found in a Van Parked on Elm Street — This Was an Actual Nightmare
    Distractify2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Mother found guilty of murder in the starvation death of her infant
    wevv.com22 hours ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy