Parents found unconscious in vehicle with children arrested on neglect charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Delaware County residents were arrested on neglect charges Saturday after they were allegedly unconscious when found in a vehicle, accompanied by their 4-year-old twins.

Kimberly Brooke Dale, 36, and Michael Shaun Dale, 44 — with addresses listed in court documents in Eaton, rural Muncie and Richmond — continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Monday, preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Bond for Kimberly Dale was set at $5,000. Michael Dale — also preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without ever receiving a license — was being held under a $12,500 bond.

According to Ball State University police, an officer was flagged down by a citizen outside the Marathon convenience store at Tillotson and Bethel avenues about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses reported two adults in a GMC sport utility vehicle parked "sideways" in the store's parking lot appeared to be "passed out."

An officer determined the SUV was still in drive. Two children — determined to be the Dales' 4-year-old son and daughter — were "moving around freely" in the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Police said they were able to wake up Michael Dale, found in the driver's seat with a half-eaten sandwich in his hand, and Kimberly Dale, in the front passenger's seat.

They both indicated they were "just tired and hadn't gotten a lot of sleep because of the children," the court document said.

Officers said the couple gave inconsistent accounts of where they had been and intended to go.

Kimberly Dale, who reportedly again passed out while being transported to the jail, indicated she and Michael were being treated for substance addiction and had been prescribed methadone.

Michael Dale reportedly indicated he had also recently ingested an anti-psychotic medication and eaten THC gummies.

An officer noted the children had "a lot of dirt on the bottom of their feet and all over their body, like they had not been bathed in a while or had on fresh clothes."

Police reported finding "a large amount of trash," human feces and urine inside the SUV, along with "numerous flies and what appeared to be maggots."

The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed as a result of Saturday's events.

According to court documents, Michael Dale has been convicted of crimes including driving while intoxicated, forgery, fraud, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and sexual misconduct with a minor.

In July 2023, the Dales were charged with neglect in Wayne Superior Court 1 after the twins were allegedly left alone in the family's home, then in Richmond. However, court records reflect those charges were later dismissed.

