WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Randolph County man has been accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child.

Matthew E. Baumgartner, 23 — who lives in at a Williamsburg address in southwestern Randolph County — was charged last week in Randolph Circuit Court with seven counts of child molesting.

Four of the charges are Level 1 felonies carrying maximum 40-year prison terms, while the other three counts are Level 3 felonies with maximum 16-year sentences.

According to an affidavit, after first denying the allegations against him, Baumgartner told a detective with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department that he "had sexual contact with (a girl under the age of 12) on multiple occasions."

Baumgartner said the assaults began with the child was 8 years old, according to the affidavit. Court documents indicate the molesting took place between May 2021 and last month.

More: Indianapolis man gets 60 years for Delaware County molesting convictions

The Randolph County man also reportedly said he had used his cell phone to record videos of some of the assaults. Investigators seized two phones "for further analysis."

Baumgartner, who was being held in the Randolph County Jail under a $70,000 bond, has received a Jan. 20 trial date.

Baumgartner's mother, 59-year-old Barbara J. Baumgartner, has also been charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

A child reportedly told detectives she had told Barbara Baumgartner about her son's alleged crimes but she "never believes me."

She was released from the Randolph County Jail after posting a bond of $8,000. An initial hearing for her case is set for Oct. 23.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Rural Randolph County man charged with repeated sexual abuse of child