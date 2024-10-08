MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development honored the Muncie Community Schools adult education program as a “Program of Excellence” during a ceremony last week for the Indiana Association of Adult and Community Education.

The award means the Muncie program exceeds state goals in multiple areas of performance and serves as a model provider of adult education services.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our entire adult education team for achieving this level of success,” Caleb Beasley, Muncie Area Career Center principal, said in a news release. “Not only has this program grown over the years, but more and more of the students are achieving their goals and improving their opportunities in the workforce.”

The MCS educators who make up the MACC’s Adult Education team include Kristi Brumley, Mary Burress, Kim Hines, Amy Holm, Jim Kroger, Judy Lawrence, Beth Lipscomb, Jill Palumbo, Joy Salmon and Karen Ullom.

The program serves people in Delaware, Randolph and Blackford counties and is free. Courses are offered at a variety of locations and times to accommodate the varying demands of participants.

Among the learning tracks that make up the adult education program are:

Adult Basic Education classes — for adults to prepare to take the high school equivalency exam with certified teachers

English as a Second Language classes — for adults who want to improve their English speaking and writing skills

Career Certification classes — for adults who want to earn professional certifications to gain employment or advance in their chosen career field

The adult education program also operates workplace classrooms in partnership with local industry to provide educational and training opportunities for employees.

For more information, visit macc.muncie.k12.in.us/ .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie Community Schools adult ed program named one of state's best