Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Star Press

    Muncie Community Schools adult ed program named one of state's best

    By Star Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q86fY_0vyPzABC00

    MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development honored the Muncie Community Schools adult education program as a “Program of Excellence” during a ceremony last week for the Indiana Association of Adult and Community Education.

    The award means the Muncie program exceeds state goals in multiple areas of performance and serves as a model provider of adult education services.

    “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our entire adult education team for achieving this level of success,” Caleb Beasley, Muncie Area Career Center principal, said in a news release. “Not only has this program grown over the years, but more and more of the students are achieving their goals and improving their opportunities in the workforce.”

    The MCS educators who make up the MACC’s Adult Education team include Kristi Brumley, Mary Burress, Kim Hines, Amy Holm, Jim Kroger, Judy Lawrence, Beth Lipscomb, Jill Palumbo, Joy Salmon and Karen Ullom.

    The program serves people in Delaware, Randolph and Blackford counties and is free. Courses are offered at a variety of locations and times to accommodate the varying demands of participants.

    Among the learning tracks that make up the adult education program are:

    • Adult Basic Education classes — for adults to prepare to take the high school equivalency exam with certified teachers
    • English as a Second Language classes — for adults who want to improve their English speaking and writing skills
    • Career Certification classes — for adults who want to earn professional certifications to gain employment or advance in their chosen career field

    The adult education program also operates workplace classrooms in partnership with local industry to provide educational and training opportunities for employees.

    For more information, visit macc.muncie.k12.in.us/ .

    This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie Community Schools adult ed program named one of state's best

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    AJ Gregory Murphy
    2d ago
    they definitely should not be receiving an award they should be receiving consequences for helping and being a part of covering up an assault against a child who is 11 years old at East Washington Academy by a teacher.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy